UTA In The News — Friday, August 19, 2022
In an interview with Fort Worth Report, Gabriela Wilson, professor of kinesiology and co-director of the Multi-Interprofessional Center for Health Informatics, explains how artificial intelligence can make health care more personal. Top Of The List. UTA’s nursing program has been named the best in Dallas-Fort Worth, D Magazine reports. The...
UTA works to reduce cost, boost efficiency of transportation projects
Sharareh “Sherri” Kermanshachi, associate professor of civil engineering at The University of Texas at Arlington, has earned a grant to study the effectiveness of electronic ticketing technology in transportation projects. Kermanshachi received a $108,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Transportation Consortium of...
UTA Libraries Staff Recognized for Hard Work
The accomplishments and hard work of the UTA Libraries staff were recognized on Friday, Aug. 12, with a cool summer dessert - ice cream. Staff members took a break to enjoy a moment of fun and fellowship. Walter Betts, Library Systems and Technology Department Head, stated that these types of...
