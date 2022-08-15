Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval

Read full article on original website
SMU’s president called Oregon’s Michael Schill in late July; neither they nor Pac-12 deny conference realignment was discussed
Is the Pony Express exploring a potential return to the West Coast?. Less than four weeks after the Pac-12′s presidents and chancellors authorized the conference to “explore all expansion options” in the wake of UCLA and USC departing for the Big Ten, the president of Southern Methodist University called University of Oregon president Michael Schill, according to documents obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Contract extensions for Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, men’s basketball coach Dana Altman approved
EUGENE — Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens and men’s basketball coach Dana Altman will continue in their roles for the foreseeable future. The University of Oregon’s board of trustees unanimously approved contract extensions for Mullens and Altman, who have each been at Oregon for over 12 years, during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Oregon Ducks went from 2 scholarship running backs this winter to 5 this fall, now faced with how to split carries among them
EUGENE — On multiple occasions this offseason, it appeared as though Oregon’s running back room was going to be thin in terms of depth. CJ Verdell remained in the NFL Draft and Travis Dye eventually transferred to USC. Both of those departures came after Seven McGee and Sean Dollars each entered the transfer portal only to reverse course and return to UO after meeting with coach Dan Lanning.
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
Is one ball enough for Oregon State and its running back riches?
For all the talk during Oregon State’s preseason football camp of quarterback Chance Nolan and the deep ball, the breakout receiver among what is a deep position group, Luke Musgrave becoming the next big thing at tight end, it’s likely to come down to this for the Beavers’ offense:
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
FOX Sports
Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
Jaeden Moore, 3-star edge defender, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added a second commitment this week to their 2023 recruiting class. Jaeden Moore, a three-star edge defender from Visalia, Calif., announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Arizona and Cal. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is the No. 39 player in...
Oregon softball to open 2023 season at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge
EUGENE — Oregon softball will open the 2023 season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Ducks will play five games from Feb. 9-12 at Nancy Almaraz Stadium, with all games being live streamed via FloSoftball. Oregon is joined by BYU, California Baptist, Maryland, North Carolina, North Dakota State,...
Dan Lanning feels Oregon Ducks had their best practice yet of fall camp
EUGENE — Dan Lanning felt Tuesday’s practice was Oregon’s best yet of fall camp, which is effectively halfway complete. “Really good energy,” Lanning said. “Guys really pushed, great strain, looking for second effort and I think everybody was trying to find that 1% (Tuesday) so I thought it really showed up. I think guys are starting to take ownership of what practice looks like is really relatively to their performance and their energy that they bring. I think guys came out here with the right mindset saying, ‘I want to get better today; I’m not looking for this just to be another day’ and they did a good job of that.”
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
opb.org
University of Oregon Board appoints interim president
The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season
EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks
EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
Oregon State Beavers hit stretch run of camp, OLB Ryan Franke out for season, rising stars
There are six practices remaining in Oregon State’s 2022 preseason camp, and it’s beginning to show. These are the dog days of camp, and the heat from brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies can help take a toll. Players are starting to show some leg weariness, as the walk to the sidelines is little slower and pronounced. Nerves are fraying, as Tuesday there were a couple scuffles between the offensive and defensive lines during 11 vs. 11 at Prothro Field.
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
LeBron James dismisses rumors linking Bronny James to the Oregon Ducks
NBA superstar LeBron James pumped the brakes hard regarding rumors of his son Bronny being linked to the Oregon Ducks. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star responded Tuesday to a report that the Ducks had “emerged as the front-runner to land a commitment” from Bronny James. James said his son “hasn’t taken 1 visit yet” and seemed to indicate Bronny isn’t close to a decision on where he’ll play basketball in college.
New Relic is the latest Oregon tech employer to cut jobs
Web services provider New Relic said Thursday it plans to eliminate 110 jobs, 90 of them in the U.S., to “focus its resources on top priorities.” It’s the latest in a string of layoffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. New Relic said it will record up to...
Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park
Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
