ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

SMU’s president called Oregon’s Michael Schill in late July; neither they nor Pac-12 deny conference realignment was discussed

Is the Pony Express exploring a potential return to the West Coast?. Less than four weeks after the Pac-12′s presidents and chancellors authorized the conference to “explore all expansion options” in the wake of UCLA and USC departing for the Big Ten, the president of Southern Methodist University called University of Oregon president Michael Schill, according to documents obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks went from 2 scholarship running backs this winter to 5 this fall, now faced with how to split carries among them

EUGENE — On multiple occasions this offseason, it appeared as though Oregon’s running back room was going to be thin in terms of depth. CJ Verdell remained in the NFL Draft and Travis Dye eventually transferred to USC. Both of those departures came after Seven McGee and Sean Dollars each entered the transfer portal only to reverse course and return to UO after meeting with coach Dan Lanning.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
FOX Sports

Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Jaeden Moore, 3-star edge defender, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added a second commitment this week to their 2023 recruiting class. Jaeden Moore, a three-star edge defender from Visalia, Calif., announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Arizona and Cal. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is the No. 39 player in...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The University#Pac 12#Academic Progress Rate
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning feels Oregon Ducks had their best practice yet of fall camp

EUGENE — Dan Lanning felt Tuesday’s practice was Oregon’s best yet of fall camp, which is effectively halfway complete. “Really good energy,” Lanning said. “Guys really pushed, great strain, looking for second effort and I think everybody was trying to find that 1% (Tuesday) so I thought it really showed up. I think guys are starting to take ownership of what practice looks like is really relatively to their performance and their energy that they bring. I think guys came out here with the right mindset saying, ‘I want to get better today; I’m not looking for this just to be another day’ and they did a good job of that.”
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

University of Oregon Board appoints interim president

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season

EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks

EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers hit stretch run of camp, OLB Ryan Franke out for season, rising stars

There are six practices remaining in Oregon State’s 2022 preseason camp, and it’s beginning to show. These are the dog days of camp, and the heat from brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies can help take a toll. Players are starting to show some leg weariness, as the walk to the sidelines is little slower and pronounced. Nerves are fraying, as Tuesday there were a couple scuffles between the offensive and defensive lines during 11 vs. 11 at Prothro Field.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

LeBron James dismisses rumors linking Bronny James to the Oregon Ducks

NBA superstar LeBron James pumped the brakes hard regarding rumors of his son Bronny being linked to the Oregon Ducks. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star responded Tuesday to a report that the Ducks had “emerged as the front-runner to land a commitment” from Bronny James. James said his son “hasn’t taken 1 visit yet” and seemed to indicate Bronny isn’t close to a decision on where he’ll play basketball in college.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park

Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy