Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Things to do in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for something to do in Huntsville? Huntsville Parks & Recreation released a new guide activity guide for the fall. The Fall Program Guide has activities, events and programs for every interest, age and ability. Dorianne Johnson, Recreation Superintendent of Community Services, encourages residents to learn more about the 100 free programs offered by Parks & Recreation across 60 public parks, 15 recreation centers and six sports complexes.
‘T.I.’ is coming to Huntsville this weekend!
GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist TIP "T.I." Harris will visit the Rocket City this weekend as he makes his debut at Stand Up Live.
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
More nutrition drinks recalled due to potential microbial contamination
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More nutritional drinks have been added to a recall that began with Oatly Oatmilk and the risk of Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum contamination. Now, certain products under the brand names Premiere Protein, Organic Valley, Glucerna, Ensure, and PediaSure have been added to the recall. According...
Huntsville bakery using cookies to give back to the community
Delicious cookies and a good cause is a match made in heaven - and a downtown Huntsville bakery is using its treats to raise money for a local charity.
Huntsville's Best Places to Work recognized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored the "Best of the Best" member businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The annual event celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication. "I think it says a lot about the Huntsville Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
Mental health of police officers becoming a growing concern
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In recent years, more and more conversations about mental health are being held. We're constantly talking about the mental health of children and celebrities. But what about our police officers? They too struggle with mental health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health - nearly...
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Rollout for Artemis I mission happening Tuesday evening
The rollout is the process of moving the Space Launch System (SLS) Rocket and Orion Spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39 B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland woman indicted for murder in north Alabama
A woman from Maryland has been indicted on a capital murder charge stemming from an April incident in Athens, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville hearing specialist hopeful FDA hearing aid rules will help more people
The FDA is making it easier for people to get over-the-counter hearing aids. FDA rule to enhance accessibility, affordability of OTC hearing aids. A Huntsville hearing instrument specialist and a hearing-aid user told WAAY 31 they hope the new ruling motivates more people to get help with hearing loss.
Huntsville Housing Authority hopes for community support in 2023
As the city grows, so does the need for affordable housing. So, looking ahead, McGinnis' goal is to educate the remainder of the community on what they can do to help HHA provide more housing for those in need.
7th Annual 5 Points ‘Blok Festival’ set for this weekend
Blast Music will be representing the Huntsville Madison County Public Library for the 7th annual Blok Festival this Saturday, August 20.
Florence, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cullman High School football team will have a game with Mars Hill Bible School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
WAFF
Lanes of Whitesburg Dr. to close for construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that it will be closing lanes of Whitesburg Dr. during the daytime starting Thursday. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, lanes will be closed so that a cast iron pipe can be replaced in the area. The closures will impact the southbound...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0