Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints
Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Capri Sun Recall: What Happens if Your Child Ingests Cleaning Solution
The contaminated juice pouches were detected after customers raised alarms over odd tastes.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Customers urged to return Capri-Sun drinks as more than 5,000 cases are recalled
Customers are being urged to return recently-purchased Capri-Sun drinks, after more than 5,000 cases of it were recalled by the manufacturer. The alarm was raised among bosses at the Kraft Heinz company when customers complained about the taste of Capri-Sun Wild Cherry. The company announced on Friday (12 August) that...
Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks
CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches
Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun in the U.S. after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line. The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.
5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry recalled due to contamination with cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz (the drink manufacturer) is recalling nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend in the U.S. According to a press release last Friday, a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally “introduced into a production line” at one of the manufacturer’s factories. The discovery was made after several consumers complained about the taste. Kraft Heinz said that only cases and packages of the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, are affected.
Premier Protein, 9 other nutritional drink brands recalled for possible contamination
The “potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii” caused the recall of 53 protein drink or nutritional drink products made by Lyons Magnus and sold under 12 different brands. The Lyons-written, FDA-posted recall notice also said, “Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did...
Capri Sun recall: 230,000 pouches might be mixed with cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend after discovering that diluted cleaning solution contaminated a production line. The recall only concerns the Wild Cherry flavor, but all of the impacted lots were sold in the US. That means...
Capri Sun Recalls Issues Recall - Pouches May Contain Cleaning Chemicals
Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.
Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy)
Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy) BOISE, Idaho – July 19, 2022 – Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.
Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
Don’t waste the ketchup: Drought threatens tomato supplies
Tomato products may be the next items that will be difficult to find, but not because of shipping issues. A drought that is hitting California is affecting tomato crops. Bloomberg reported that the California drought is the worst in 1,200 years, in a state that accounts for a quarter of the world’s processed tomatoes.
