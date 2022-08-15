ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints

Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
102.5 The Bone

TODAY.com

5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry recalled due to contamination with cleaning solution

Kraft Heinz (the drink manufacturer) is recalling nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend in the U.S. According to a press release last Friday, a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally “introduced into a production line” at one of the manufacturer’s factories. The discovery was made after several consumers complained about the taste. Kraft Heinz said that only cases and packages of the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, are affected.
iheart.com

Food Recall News

Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy)

Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy) BOISE, Idaho – July 19, 2022 – Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
960 The Ref

Don’t waste the ketchup: Drought threatens tomato supplies

Tomato products may be the next items that will be difficult to find, but not because of shipping issues. A drought that is hitting California is affecting tomato crops. Bloomberg reported that the California drought is the worst in 1,200 years, in a state that accounts for a quarter of the world’s processed tomatoes.
