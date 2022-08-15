ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

WITN

Man arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Hill has been charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

KPD seeking assistance identifying larceny suspect

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a larceny suspect. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) identity is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
KINSTON, NC
Taylorsville Times

Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home

Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County. Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
County
Lenoir County, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
GRANTSBORO, NC
WNCT

Pamlico Co. man facing drug charges after shots-fired call

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies began investigating a shots-fired call. On Tuesday, Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies went to a location in the Vandemere community after getting the initial call. The deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

Charges pending after car hits motorcyclist near Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say charges are coming in a crash on Wednesday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a car being driven by Shaniya Hunter was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street when it collided with the motorcycle.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Report released on deadly Wilson crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Body found alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have cleared the scene of a possible explosive device at a busy intersection in Havelock. Havelock police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. for the device found at McCotter Boulevard and Kyle Drive. Traffic in the area was diverted and the State Bureau...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after a crash near the Greenville Town Common Wednesday. Greenville police spokesperson Brandon Johnson says a Honda Accord was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street at about 4:30 p.m. when it collided with a motorcycle going west on First Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday. The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Don Hardy Road. Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon. Drivers are advised to slow down when...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

