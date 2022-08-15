Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Alabama commits play this week
The 2022 high school football season kicks off in several states this week, and multiple Alabama commits will be in action. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s 2022 verbal commits will play at this weekend:. *=TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE. *Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive...
Alabama commits react to Keon Keeley de-committing from Notre Dame
Multiple Alabama commits shared their reaction to Keon Keeley de-committing from Notre Dame Wednesday via social media. Get the BEST Alabama football insider information, message board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber only content!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine....
Kool-Aid McKinstry has a prime opportunity to lock up a starting spot in Alabama’s secondary
Opportunity presents itself in several different ways, and unfortunately, injury is one of them. Alabama’s cornerbacks room has been bitten by the injury bug recently as senior Khyree Jackson (groin) and junior Eli Ricks (back) have been sidelined in short term. But with the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage coming up this Saturday that serves as somewhat of a final audition before the coaching staff begins to decide on starters, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry has a big opportunity to separate himself.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 21 WR Ja’Corey Brooks
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Jermaine Burton explains why he chose Alabama as his transfer school: ‘I want to win with this team.’
Alabama players put their arms around Jermaine Burton when he chose the Crimson Tide, and fans are showing appreciation after what he said in Monday’s interview. Burton spent his first two years at the University of Georgia. He faced Alabama twice last year, including a College Football Playoff National Championship matchup at Indianapolis. The Tide handed Georgia its lone loss in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, but Burton saw the confetti rain in his favor for the CFP. He finished 2021 with 26 catches for 497 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. Burton shocked some people when he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa, but it was the best transition for himself and his family. He won a national title over Alabama, but Burton is excited about the brotherhood he has.
WATCH: Alabama continues to make preparations for its second scrimmage
Alabama returned to the practice field on Wednesday as it continued to make preparations for its second scrimmage of fall camp. So far the Crimson Tide has been dealing with a few injuries, particularly in the secondary of late. Cornerbacks Khyree Jackson (groin) and Eli Ricks (back) have both found their way to the injury list as the competition continues for the starting roles.
Previewing Alabama’s quarterback room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
Alcohol license approved for Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alcohol will be sold inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the future after the Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the sale of alcohol Tuesday. Upon approval from the state of Alabama’s alcoholic beverage control board., Alabama will join the other SEC school who sell alcohol at football games. Beer and wine are expected to be sold at different concession stands throughout the stadium. However, alcohol is not expected to be sold in the student section.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal
Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
