ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama commits react to Keon Keeley de-committing from Notre Dame

Multiple Alabama commits shared their reaction to Keon Keeley de-committing from Notre Dame Wednesday via social media. Get the BEST Alabama football insider information, message board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber only content!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Kool-Aid McKinstry has a prime opportunity to lock up a starting spot in Alabama’s secondary

Opportunity presents itself in several different ways, and unfortunately, injury is one of them. Alabama’s cornerbacks room has been bitten by the injury bug recently as senior Khyree Jackson (groin) and junior Eli Ricks (back) have been sidelined in short term. But with the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage coming up this Saturday that serves as somewhat of a final audition before the coaching staff begins to decide on starters, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry has a big opportunity to separate himself.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alcohol license approved for Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alcohol will be sold inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the future after the Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the sale of alcohol Tuesday. Upon approval from the state of Alabama’s alcoholic beverage control board., Alabama will join the other SEC school who sell alcohol at football games. Beer and wine are expected to be sold at different concession stands throughout the stadium. However, alcohol is not expected to be sold in the student section.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 22 RB Roydell Williams

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal

Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wgxa.tv

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what

The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Randy Kelley elected chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party

The Alabama Democratic Party Executive Committee voted Saturday to elect Randy Kelley, former vice-chairman under Nancy Worley, as the next party chairman replacing outgoing chairman and State Rep. Chris England in a tense and at times combative meeting in Birmingham. Kelley, the pastor of Hunstville’s Lakeside United Methodist Church, was...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy