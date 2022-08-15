Read full article on original website
Former Alabama 5-star heads to Michigan, his 4th school: report
The winding road of a former top Alabama recruit took another interesting turn Wednesday. Eyabi Anoma, a five-star member of the 2018 Crimson Tide signing class, is now headed to Michigan, according to On3.com. It would be the fourth stop in a college career that began with high potential. The...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Alabama commits react to Keon Keeley de-committing from Notre Dame
Multiple Alabama commits shared their reaction to Keon Keeley de-committing from Notre Dame Wednesday via social media. Get the BEST Alabama football insider information, message board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber only content!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine....
Kool-Aid McKinstry has a prime opportunity to lock up a starting spot in Alabama’s secondary
Opportunity presents itself in several different ways, and unfortunately, injury is one of them. Alabama’s cornerbacks room has been bitten by the injury bug recently as senior Khyree Jackson (groin) and junior Eli Ricks (back) have been sidelined in short term. But with the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage coming up this Saturday that serves as somewhat of a final audition before the coaching staff begins to decide on starters, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry has a big opportunity to separate himself.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Alcohol license approved for Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alcohol will be sold inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the future after the Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the sale of alcohol Tuesday. Upon approval from the state of Alabama’s alcoholic beverage control board., Alabama will join the other SEC school who sell alcohol at football games. Beer and wine are expected to be sold at different concession stands throughout the stadium. However, alcohol is not expected to be sold in the student section.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 22 RB Roydell Williams
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
‘I’m not scared’: A.J. Gates packs a punch in compact size
A.J. Gates has never been one to shy away from a challenge. The running back received the brunt of opposing defenses in a run-heavy offense at Mountain Brook (Ala.) before eschewing multiple local offers to walk on at Alabama and into a loaded backfield. Despite being a member of one...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal
Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
‘I don’t think we’ll be scared of anybody’: Spain Park football coach Tim Vakakes looks to put the Jaguars back in contention within 7A
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The past four years have been rough for the Spain Park football team. The Jaguars haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year. But with a new face at head coach, the Jags look to change their fortunes. Tim Vakakes, spent his first nine years as a head football coach […]
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Live Steps Away from Bryant-Denny Stadium in this Tuscaloosa Condo
If you have ever wanted to live super close to Bryant-Denny Stadium, now is the time. A perfect condo has hit the real estate market that literally is steps away from Crimson Tide tailgating and more. This condo that is located in a prime location is listed by Wilson Glaze...
Highway 82 construction enters its second full football season; drivers beware!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of another football season just days away for high school and weeks away for college, the ongoing construction on Highway 82 connecting Tuscaloosa and Northport is something to consider. ALDOT is adding a turn lane in some parts while widening a lane in other areas.
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
Randy Kelley elected chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party
The Alabama Democratic Party Executive Committee voted Saturday to elect Randy Kelley, former vice-chairman under Nancy Worley, as the next party chairman replacing outgoing chairman and State Rep. Chris England in a tense and at times combative meeting in Birmingham. Kelley, the pastor of Hunstville’s Lakeside United Methodist Church, was...
