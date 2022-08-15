Opportunity presents itself in several different ways, and unfortunately, injury is one of them. Alabama’s cornerbacks room has been bitten by the injury bug recently as senior Khyree Jackson (groin) and junior Eli Ricks (back) have been sidelined in short term. But with the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage coming up this Saturday that serves as somewhat of a final audition before the coaching staff begins to decide on starters, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry has a big opportunity to separate himself.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO