Wyoming State

Final unofficial Wyoming Primary Election 2022 results

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported the final tally on Tuesday’s Primary Election at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. Results will remain unofficial until canvased by local and state officials. Below is a list of links to contested state and local Primary Election races:
Sheridan Media

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
K2 Radio

Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer

In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
wrrnetwork.com

County Voters mirrored State Voters for Top Five Elected Officials

US Representative: Harriet Hageman 113,025 to Liz Cheney’s 49,316. Wyoming Governor: Mark Gordon 101,092 to Brent Bien 48,549. Secretary of State: Chuck Gray 75,938 to Tara Nethercott’s 63,044. State Treasurer: Curt Meier 97,489 to Bill Gallop 49,643. Superintendent of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder 59,301 to Brian Schroeder 55,746.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

AirBNB cracking down on party animals

U.S. House of Representative Primary Candidate Harriet Hageman accepts GOP nomination in front o f an electric crowd Tuesday night -Live-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. The crowd at Harriet Hageman’s election watch party was ready for a win, and boy did Hageman deliver, with...
The Center Square

Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary

(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman won Wyoming’s Republican primary election Tuesday, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. As of 6:30 a.m. MDT Wednesday with about 90% of votes counted, Hageman had 66% of the vote, while Cheney had about 29%. The race pitted the Trump-backed Hageman, an attorney...
Q2 News

Expert says Cheney loss shows fractured GOP in Wyoming

WYOMING — Harriett Hageman and Liz Cheney were the two names to watch in the Wyoming Republican primary on Aug. 16. Hageman previously ran for governor of the Cowboy State in 2018 and lost in the primary. This time, around the numbers looked much more in her favor against incumbent Liz Cheney.
oilcity.news

‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of Wyoming primary

Competing secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray declines to comment on the accuracy of unsolicited attack-ad messages. Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before...
Fox News

Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out

CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. "She’s going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz." Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running...
S. F. Mori

The Wyoming Republican Primary Election Will Be Interesting

Liz Cheney is hoping to retain her seat in Congress. Wyoming Mountain Scene(Image is author's) Wyoming is one of several states which only has one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although every state has two Senators, the number of House members is determined by the population of the state. Because of their lower population, Wyoming has Liz Cheney as its lone House member.
