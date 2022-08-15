Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Crossover Presence In Wyoming Primary Election: 94% Of Ballots Republican
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tuesday primary election statistics appear to show huge numbers of Democrats “crossed over” to vote Republican in the primary. It’s a contest that stands out from past elections. From January 1 to Aug. 16 – the date of...
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
capcity.news
Final unofficial Wyoming Primary Election 2022 results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported the final tally on Tuesday’s Primary Election at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. Results will remain unofficial until canvased by local and state officials. Below is a list of links to contested state and local Primary Election races:
cowboystatedaily.com
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year’s primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters To Decide 2 General Election Races; Gray Wins Secretary Of State
Barring a successful write-in campaign, Wyoming voters will have to decide two of the five races for offices in Cheyenne. Governor Mark Gordon won the Republican nomination in his re-election bid, defeating Sheridan County’s Brent Bien and 2 other challengers by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Gordon will go...
Sheridan Media
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results
Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer
In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
Wyoming voters head to polls to decide Cheney's fate
Wyoming has the smallest population of any state in the nation, and yet, all eyes were on the vote here.
Here are the key primary election results from Wyoming
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Wyoming primary elections, including notable races for governor and a House congressional district.
wrrnetwork.com
County Voters mirrored State Voters for Top Five Elected Officials
US Representative: Harriet Hageman 113,025 to Liz Cheney’s 49,316. Wyoming Governor: Mark Gordon 101,092 to Brent Bien 48,549. Secretary of State: Chuck Gray 75,938 to Tara Nethercott’s 63,044. State Treasurer: Curt Meier 97,489 to Bill Gallop 49,643. Superintendent of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder 59,301 to Brian Schroeder 55,746.
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
AirBNB cracking down on party animals
U.S. House of Representative Primary Candidate Harriet Hageman accepts GOP nomination in front o f an electric crowd Tuesday night -Live-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. The crowd at Harriet Hageman’s election watch party was ready for a win, and boy did Hageman deliver, with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying the state isn’t representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban’s legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary
(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman won Wyoming’s Republican primary election Tuesday, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. As of 6:30 a.m. MDT Wednesday with about 90% of votes counted, Hageman had 66% of the vote, while Cheney had about 29%. The race pitted the Trump-backed Hageman, an attorney...
Expert says Cheney loss shows fractured GOP in Wyoming
WYOMING — Harriett Hageman and Liz Cheney were the two names to watch in the Wyoming Republican primary on Aug. 16. Hageman previously ran for governor of the Cowboy State in 2018 and lost in the primary. This time, around the numbers looked much more in her favor against incumbent Liz Cheney.
oilcity.news
‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of Wyoming primary
Competing secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray declines to comment on the accuracy of unsolicited attack-ad messages. Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before...
Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out
CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. "She’s going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz." Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan’s 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
The Wyoming Republican Primary Election Will Be Interesting
Liz Cheney is hoping to retain her seat in Congress. Wyoming Mountain Scene(Image is author's) Wyoming is one of several states which only has one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although every state has two Senators, the number of House members is determined by the population of the state. Because of their lower population, Wyoming has Liz Cheney as its lone House member.
alaskasnewssource.com
Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections
According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
