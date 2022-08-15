Read full article on original website
Vermont Fire Academy unveils newly renovated dormitory
PITTSFORD, Vt. — The Vermont Fire Academy unveiled a newly renovated dormitory Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from across Vermont, state officials, and community members toured the newly renovated East Cottage Dormitory. "The space was designed to foster productive environment for networking with an eye towards historic preservation and energy efficiency,"...
Newly Formed Housing Cooperative Is Buying Property in Thetford
Livable Real Estate Cooperative, a group formed last year to create more housing in the upper Connecticut River Valley, is raising money for its first property, a group of three structures in Thetford. Livable has signed a contract to buy a mobile home, a single-family home and a three-unit home...
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building
In Montpelier, the pipes that carry water through the streets — from homes to restaurants and government buildings — have been breaking often. City and state officials say it’s a combination of the city’s old pipes and unusually high pressure of the water running through them. Read the story on VTDigger here: High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building.
Flooding forces closure for tenants of Gates Briggs Building in WRJ
Retail businesses, restaurants and office tenants — including the Windsor County prosecutor — may not be able to regain access until the end of this week or early next, and the restaurants could be closed even longer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Flooding forces closure for tenants of Gates Briggs Building in WRJ.
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Fair is open once again in Rutland. The 176th annual event kicked off Tuesday, and the fairgrounds are busy. Wednesday is Children’s Day, so anyone 12 and under gets in for free. But visitors we spoke with say you don’t need to be under 12 to have fun at the fair.
Springfield man arrested in Vermont for burglary charges
A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont for trespassing and burglary charges early Tuesday night.
Kismet Reopens in Montpelier
Chef-owner Crystal Maderia is reopening Kismet for seated dining in its original location at 207 Barre Street in Montpelier. After three soft-opening events — a cocktail party on August 11, a prix fixe dinner on August 17 and a brunch on August 21 — Maderia will start serving meals of Kismet classics, such as beef with mushroom cream, onion petals and gremolata. As of August 24, the restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday.
Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension
CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension. “It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.
Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after they held a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle...
Vermonter allegedly tries to sell stolen motorcycle
A Rutland City man with several in-state warrants was accused of trying to sell a stolen motorcycle, police said Thursday.
A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo
On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
Lilly Boardman joins Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
Lilly Boardman of Stowe has joined Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman(link is external), where she will work as a realtor alongside her father, owner Brian Boardman. A graduate of the University of Vermont, where she majored in community development and green design-build, Boardman worked as a carpentry apprentice with two premiere builders, gaining experience from start to finish in the build and remodeling process. Brian Boardman and his team are ranked among the top 4% of Coldwell Banker teams worldwide.
Two arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
Two more Chittenden area restaurants close amid staffing shortages
Two more restaurants in Chittenden County are closing over staffing shortages. The Bearded Frog Bar and Grill on Shelburne Road announced on its Facebook Page that it is closing after 16 years in business. The restaurant’s last day is Thursday. News of the closure came just after the Vermont...
A disabled lamb in North Dakota is headed to Vermont
Llama Llama was born during a February cold snap that left its ears and legs frozen.
NAACP: Ban sales of racist items at VT state fair
A vendor at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates (NEACA) Gun Show held in Rutland City, Vermont on Aug. 13-14 was allegedly permitted to sell shackles with connections to slavery.
Rutland civil rights organization raises concerns after NEACA gun show
RUTLAND, Vt. — This past weekend at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates gun show, questions were raised after items related to slavery were found up for auction. The Rutland Area NAACP released a picture Wednesday morning from the show of shackles up for auction, which dated back to slavery in America.
