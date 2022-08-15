ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Academy unveils newly renovated dormitory

PITTSFORD, Vt. — The Vermont Fire Academy unveiled a newly renovated dormitory Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from across Vermont, state officials, and community members toured the newly renovated East Cottage Dormitory. "The space was designed to foster productive environment for networking with an eye towards historic preservation and energy efficiency,"...
PITTSFORD, VT
WMTW

'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property

A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building

In Montpelier, the pipes that carry water through the streets — from homes to restaurants and government buildings — have been breaking often. City and state officials say it’s a combination of the city’s old pipes and unusually high pressure of the water running through them. Read the story on VTDigger here: High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building.
MONTPELIER, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
Woodstock, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
City
Woodstock, VT
Local
Vermont Business
WCAX

Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Fair is open once again in Rutland. The 176th annual event kicked off Tuesday, and the fairgrounds are busy. Wednesday is Children’s Day, so anyone 12 and under gets in for free. But visitors we spoke with say you don’t need to be under 12 to have fun at the fair.
RUTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

Kismet Reopens in Montpelier

Chef-owner Crystal Maderia is reopening Kismet for seated dining in its original location at 207 Barre Street in Montpelier. After three soft-opening events — a cocktail party on August 11, a prix fixe dinner on August 17 and a brunch on August 21 — Maderia will start serving meals of Kismet classics, such as beef with mushroom cream, onion petals and gremolata. As of August 24, the restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension. “It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.
CABOT, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after they held a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle...
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo

On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
WOODBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Lilly Boardman joins Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman

Lilly Boardman of Stowe has joined Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman(link is external), where she will work as a realtor alongside her father, owner Brian Boardman. A graduate of the University of Vermont, where she majored in community development and green design-build, Boardman worked as a carpentry apprentice with two premiere builders, gaining experience from start to finish in the build and remodeling process. Brian Boardman and his team are ranked among the top 4% of Coldwell Banker teams worldwide.
STOWE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Rutland civil rights organization raises concerns after NEACA gun show

RUTLAND, Vt. — This past weekend at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates gun show, questions were raised after items related to slavery were found up for auction. The Rutland Area NAACP released a picture Wednesday morning from the show of shackles up for auction, which dated back to slavery in America.
RUTLAND, VT

