lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Hot Spot, Aug. 16, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 -- The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Lake County's Broadband Partnership, Oregon Secretary of State Visits Lakeview, and CASA 5K Superhero Run This Saturday.
lakecountyexam.com
Red Rock Biofuels, Frontline BioEnergy announce successful technology test
Red Rock Biofuels LLC, the company heading up the unfinished Red Rock Biofuels project in Lakeview, and Frontline BioEnergy, a leading provider of waste and biomass gasification solutions, have announced that they have successfully tested their innovative technology that gasifies Red Rock’s residual woody biomass feedstock into high quality syngas — short for synthetic gas — for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Paisley Caves open door to past civilizations
Archeological excavations change timeline of earliest human occupation of North America Paisley Caves are located along the old wave-cut terraces of ancient Lake Chewaucan near Paisley, Oregon in Oregon's Great Basin. During past ice ages, the basin was occupied by a huge inland lake, with the only remnant now being Summer Lake. Multiple wildlife and plants were living along the shores and waterways. The caves were first archaeologically excavated in 1938-39 by renowned University of Oregon archaeologist Luther S. Cressman. His findings determined that early human occupants had inhabited their environment at the same time as extinct Pleistocene species,...
KDRV
Bullhead and fathead minnows out at Heart Lake?
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on plans to treat Heart Lake in Lake County. Its plans include public meetings to talk about removing fathead minnow and bullhead fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) plans to host public meetings in...
