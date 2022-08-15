Read full article on original website
Old South End Gateway Arch welcomes drivers on Broadway Street near downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine joined Ohio and Toledo leaders Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Old South End Gateway Arch. Thanks to funding from the City of Toledo District Improvement Program secured by city Council Member Theresa Gadus, the Broadway Corridor Coalition organized the three-year project as part of its revitalizing Historic South Initiative.
Swanton leaders break ground for rustic barn venue Birchwood Meadow
SWANTON, Ohio — Tuesday, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the start of its biggest project in over a decade. Birchwood Meadow features an 8,000-square-foot wedding and event venue that has space for up to 350 people. The "Big Timber" barn boasts a 40-foot vaulted ceiling with timber...
AirPower History Tour showing vintage aircrafts at Toledo Express Airport
SWANTON, Ohio — If you're looking for plans this weekend, there's an opportunity to see veteran airplanes while learning about history. AirPower History Tour will be showing off World War II vintage aircrafts during the summer months and are visiting Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport for the next couple days.
Restore Hyper Wellness of Perrysburg provides therapy treatment for everyone
Chase Garneau General Manager of Restore Hyper Wellness of Perrysburg appeared on WGO and spoke about the goods and services provided and its approach to service the public!. For More Information CLICK HERE.
Save Our Community program expands to Lagrange to curb gun violence, improve community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo hasn't hit a victory in terms of curbing gun violence. But the city has seen improvement. "First of all I think it's, the lower crime numbers that we've seen in Toledo this year, the lower gun violence numbers we've seen, I think are due to a lot of factors," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.
Bowling Green City Council approves resolution that would expand DORA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday, Bowling Green City Council approved a proposed expansion of the city's Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area coverage. DORA currently covers Main Street from Court to Clough streets. If approved by the state of Ohio, this new resolution would extend that to extra areas like the parking lots bordered by East Wooster, South Prospect and Clough streets.
Field of Dreams shows films- and is also starring in one!
Rod and Donna Saunders own/operate the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theatre in rural Liberty Center, Ohio. They built the drive-in behind their home in 2007. “Build it and they will come”, says the tag line, and they did!. Now, the Saunders are staring in April Wright’s newest documentary...
Findlay City Schools welcomes new staff members at orientation
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools welcomed around 45 new staff members Tuesday during New Trojan Orientation. Those hires were connected with their mentors and enlightened on the experience of teaching in the Flag City while learning proper processes and procedures. The district applied feedback from previous teachers to...
Toledo City Council postpones vote for new flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo could be looking to rebrand itself very soon, after the City Council postponed its vote on whether or not to adopt a brand new city flag Tuesday. Toledo resident Jacob Parr has spent 6 years designing a new flag for the city,...
Findlay City Schools board approves active shooter defense system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools recently approved the addition of an active shooter defense system to all their schools. The SafeDefend system is a high-tech network of alarm systems that would alert first responders to a specific room or location without a 911 call. "It's extremely difficult. A...
