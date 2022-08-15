SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush and grass fire has been reported in the median of SR 195 north of Excelsior Road. This is reported to be a second alarm brush fire. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol District (WSP) 4, the fire is rapidly moving and fire crews are at the area actively working to fight the fire. Updates from WSP will continue in the attached thread.

