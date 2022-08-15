Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call
An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer had his lights and sirens on when he was t-boned at the intersection of 2nd and Stevens.
Brush fire blocking both lanes of Hwy 195, Level 2 evacuation issued
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush and grass fire has been reported in the median of SR 195 north of Excelsior Road. This is reported to be a second alarm brush fire. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol District (WSP) 4, the fire is rapidly moving and fire crews are at the area actively working to fight the fire. Updates from WSP will continue in the attached thread.
FOX 28 Spokane
Highway 195 completely shut down for large wildfire burning along road
SPOKANE, Wash. – SR-195 is closed down in both directions as fire crews battle a large wildfire burning grass and trees along the roadway. Washington State Patrol said fire equipment is blocking the road. This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County driver's license offices will be closed Aug. 18
Driver's license offices in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be closed Aug. 18. Both offices will reopen Aug. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway and missing boys
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say Micah Matlock and Ryder Matlock left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven't been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs H.
Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
‘I think it’s completely pointless’: WSDOT to add new roundabout to busy intersection in Loon Lake
People in the area had mixed opinions about the new addition of a roundabout in the small town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week. 23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene. The driver...
FOX 28 Spokane
30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked.
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
KXLY
Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Man pleads guilty to killing Jakobe Ford
Spokane County Prosecutors say Michael Lee has pleaded guilty to killing Jakobe Ford. Ford was killing outside a bar in downtown Spokane in 2021. Lee has already been in custody.
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Crews hold Excelsior Fire at 50 percent containment overnight, Level 1 evacuations in places
SPOKANE, Wash. — Evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 for people living near the Excelsior Fire. Level 1 means get ready to leave. These evacuations impact people living south of the Mullen Hill Mobile Home Park, east of SR 195, west of W Gibbs Road, and south of Excelsior. There were no changes to containment of the fire overnight....
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man. Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death. They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July. Ford...
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County Fire District 1 honors memory of firefighter with display of wife's painting
David Wayson spent forty years volunteering to keep his community safe. He spent three years in Issaquah, 27 in Seattle, and finally 11 in the Spokane area, where he worked until his long battle with cancer took him.
Officers tase, arrest suspect armed with a knife in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police tased, then arrested a man armed with a knife in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the weapons call before 3 p.m. near W. Sprague Ave and Wall St. Officers found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, including a contusion and laceration....
KHQ Right Now
Two families lose their homes after burning letter sparked a bedroom fire at East Central duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families were left without a home Sunday morning after a duplex caught fire in east central Spokane. “We’re completely displaced," said resident Jessica Thorpe. "We’re on our own—we’re struggling." Thorpe and her two children live the side of the duplex adjacent to...
Comments / 0