Fairchild Air Force Base, WA

KREM2

Brush fire blocking both lanes of Hwy 195, Level 2 evacuation issued

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush and grass fire has been reported in the median of SR 195 north of Excelsior Road. This is reported to be a second alarm brush fire. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol District (WSP) 4, the fire is rapidly moving and fire crews are at the area actively working to fight the fire. Updates from WSP will continue in the attached thread.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway and missing boys

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say Micah Matlock and Ryder Matlock left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven't been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs H.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
CHENEY, WA
rtands.com

BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch

Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation

POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available.   This...
POST FALLS, ID

