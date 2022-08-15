Read full article on original website
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 centermen breakdown
And when analyzing the Red Wings' talent at center heading into Training Camp next month, Yzerman's strategy is alive and well. As part of the "Red Wings Reset" series, DetroitRedWings.com will look at the club's 2022-23 roster and new-look coaching staff, continuing with a breakdown of the centermen. Entering his...
Avalanche Re-Signs Shane Bowers
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, Bowers was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has spent the past three-plus seasons with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, totaling 45 points (23g/22a) in 117 career AHL games. He recorded nine points (6g/3a) in 37 contests during the 2021-22 campaign after missing most of the first half of the season due to injury. He added four points (1g/3a) in four Calder Cup playoff games this past spring.
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
A Walk on the Wild Side
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Sammy Walker remembers the complete elation he felt attending Wild games as a kid at Xcel Energy Center. The joy of wearing your favorite player's jersey, the goals, and the overall excitement of being at a professional hockey game is a feeling Walker never forgot. Now,...
Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
Twins land 3 players in MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100 prospects list
Royce Lewis remains on the list, but the Twins have a new top prospect.
Where does Khudobin stand on Stars' roster entering 2022-23?
Khudobin was caught up in the goalie shuffle and a hip injury last season, and ended up really struggling. With Braden Holtby grabbing the No. 1 goalie job out of training camp, and then Jake Oettinger taking over after Holby was hurt, Khudobin never really found his stride. He cleared waivers in December and was sent to the AHL, where he went 2-4-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .903 save percentage. He was shut down in March and had hip surgery, which ended his season.
Potvin Primed to Help Develop Coyotes' Talent in Tucson
Roadrunners' new head coach can fall back on previous experience while guiding Arizona's AHL affiliate. Steve Potvin has been named head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners. Potvin, who led Arizona's AHL affiliate during the 2020-21 season when then-coach Jay Varady spent a season in the NHL with the Coyotes, was re-introduced on Thursday after being named the club's head coach earlier in the week.
FLAMES ANNOUNCE TRANSACTION WITH MONTREAL
The Flames have traded Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. The Calgary Flames announced today that they traded centre Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. "On behalf of the...
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
On Tap: World Junior Championship semifinals
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, special teams key for Sweden, Finland among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the semifinals Friday. The championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the semifinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada. Canada...
Three questions facing Dallas Stars
Oettinger, Robertson contract status, adjusting without Klingberg among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Dallas Stars. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Stars re-sign Jake...
Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2022-23
Oettinger top 10 goalie; Robertson, Pavelski safe picks; Heiskanen breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Dallas Stars. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose Sharks @SanJoseSharks / sjsharks.com. 4:59 PM. SAN...
Hauser's Goal Helps Czechia Eliminate U.S.A. At World Juniors | WJC BLOG
Czechia ends the U.S.A.'s attempt at back-to-back gold medals. In a stunning upset at the World Junior Championship, Czechia defeated the U.S.A. in quarterfinal play. The win by Czechia ends the U.S.'s attempt at winning back-to-back gold medals and leaves the United States without a medal at the tournament for the first time in five years.
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Turris retires after 14 NHL seasons, joins Junior A team
Named special advisor to general manager, player development coach for Coquitlam of BCHL. Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons and was named special adviser to the general manager and player development coach for the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League on Wednesday. Turris, who...
CORONATO, USA FALL TO CZECHIA
Flames prospect picks up an assist in quarterfinal defeat. It happens at almost every event. A perennial powerhouse coming up short against a feisty foe billed as the underdog. On Wednesday, Matt Coronato and the United States were on the receiving end of that punishing plot, bowing out to the...
Inside look at Edmonton Oilers
Ready to make Stanley Cup run after re-signing E. Kane, adding Campbell. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Edmonton Oilers. The Edmonton Oilers are looking to build on their most successful season in nearly two...
