A Wisconsin woman is one of the three people wounded in a Sunday night shooting outside the Six Flags Theme Park in Gurnee, Illinois. The name of the 19-year-old victim from Appleton hasn’t been released. W-L-S/T-V reports that Gurnee police say she suffered a wound to her lower leg and is expected to recover. Dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls about the shots being fired just before 8:00 p-m. Witnesses told police the suspects got out of a car near the park entrance and started shooting at a person in the parking lot. They returned to their vehicle and drove away. No arrests have been announced.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO