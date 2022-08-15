Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
whby.com
Man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church ruled to be competent to stand trial
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church is found to be competent to stand trial. Doctors believe that James Cooper is able to assist in his own defense on charges of Reckless Endangerment. Cooper is accused of pointing a gun at a...
seehafernews.com
Two People Arrested Following a Physical Altercation with a Minor
Two people were arrested in Manitowoc yesterday (August 16th) after a physical altercation with a minor and his stepmother. Officers were sent to the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just after 6:00 p.m. where they learned that two 18-year-old men had attacked the boy, whose age was not given, while his stepmother was on the phone.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Bouncing a Check to Buy a Car
A Green Bay woman has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to pay for a car with a worthless check. The situation all began on August 11th at around 5:00 pm. Officers were sent to check on a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Sandi Marvin, who had contacted the police department and was not making sense.
WBAY Green Bay
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Kismet employees speak out
Green Bay First is hosting a Back to School Bash. Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news.
wtaq.com
Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
wearegreenbay.com
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
Second suspect in attack of Wausau-area veteran reaches plea deal
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern reached a plea agreement Monday with prosecutors, one day before his trial was set to begin. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faces a felony charge of substantial battery in connection with the case,...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
wearegreenbay.com
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Green Bay church school supply giveaway
Employees continue to wonder when they'll get paid. Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news.
wearegreenbay.com
Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual
The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
Worker death under investigation at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna
"During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours," the company said in a statement.
