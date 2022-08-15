ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
GREEN BAY, WI
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WISCONSIN STATE
Two People Arrested Following a Physical Altercation with a Minor

Two people were arrested in Manitowoc yesterday (August 16th) after a physical altercation with a minor and his stepmother. Officers were sent to the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just after 6:00 p.m. where they learned that two 18-year-old men had attacked the boy, whose age was not given, while his stepmother was on the phone.
MANITOWOC, WI
Appleton, WI
Wisconsin State
Appleton, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Green Bay Woman Accused of Bouncing a Check to Buy a Car

A Green Bay woman has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to pay for a car with a worthless check. The situation all began on August 11th at around 5:00 pm. Officers were sent to check on a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Sandi Marvin, who had contacted the police department and was not making sense.
GREEN BAY, WI
WATCH: Kismet employees speak out

Green Bay First is hosting a Back to School Bash. Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news.
GREEN BAY, WI
Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
GREEN BAY, WI
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
GREEN BAY, WI
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
OSHKOSH, WI

