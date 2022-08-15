ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers get bad news about ace Walker Buehler

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped to get Walker Buehler back on the mound at some point before the end of the 2022 season. On Monday, we learned that will not be happening. The Dodgers announced that Buehler will undergo elbow surgery later this month that will end his 2022 season. The team did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the surgery.
The Associated Press

Cody Bellinger benched by Dodgers as struggles continue

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP whose production has fallen off dramatically since, was benched by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger might sit out the final three games of the team’s series at Milwaukee. “I just wanted to give him a little bit of a reset,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been grinding a lot.” Bellinger is batting .206 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs. He started in center field Monday night against the Brewers, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and has two hits in his last 19 at-bats.
FOX Sports

Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning Thursday because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by...
FOX Sports

What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October

For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
Yardbarker

Dodgers activate Edwin Rios from IL, send him to OKC

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Edwin Rios from the 60-day injured list and optioned the infielder/designated hitter to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Rios, 28, landed on the 10-day IL on June 3 with a torn right hamstring and was transferred to the 60-day list on June 22. He has...
