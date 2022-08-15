Has the city of Pocatello lost its collective mind? Roger Bray is a good man who has served the city with distinction and has given his life to the community. That he would be accused of racism is ridiculous. Speaking of diversity in relation to policing is not racist. And speaking up about budgets is the job of every council member. That a recall effort is now underway is preposterous. If the residents of Pocatello truly want budgetary approval to fall to one man, then by all means have a city manager system. But stop pretending that what is happening...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO