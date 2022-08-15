Read full article on original website
When the world came to Pocatello – and played soccer
Regardless where you stand on the “diversity controversy” involving the Pocatello City Council, it’s worth noting there was a time when the whole world, it seems, sent representatives to the Gate City — and they all played or coached soccer. It was the mid-1980s, when youth soccer was just getting its bearings in Pocatello, Idaho State University’s American Language institute was welcoming foreigners and teaching them how to speak English, and refugees from southeast Asia were finding work at the Lamb-Weston Plant in American Falls....
CAROLYN MUMME
Carolyn Mumme, 71, of Pocatello, passed away on August 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 2:00 p.m. on Friday August 19, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 p.m. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome. com.
Player registration and hole sponsorships available for annual charity golf tournament
POCATELLO — Player registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual Pocatello Knights of Columbus and KPVI Channel 6 $10,000 Hole-in-One Charity Golf Tournament. All proceeds from the tournament are used by the Knights of Columbus, a local Catholic fraternal organization, to benefit local charities. Last...
Daily SkyWest flight with early morning departure, evening arrival returns to Pocatello airport
POCATELLO — SkyWest Airlines will soon bring back part its previous flight schedule to the Pocatello Regional Airport featuring an early morning departure and evening arrival. Beginning Oct. 6, local travelers can depart from the Pocatello airport at 6:40 a.m. to Salt Lake City and return the same day at 6:51 p.m. following a nine-month period in which the only flight to Salt Lake City arrived in the Gate City at 12:41 p.m. and departed 40 minutes later, according to Kristy Heinz, the management assistant...
The Dance Factory brings home to Pocatello several top awards earned at national convention
POCATELLO — When Gina Underwood first started The Dance Factory 27 years ago, she was fresh out of high school and teaching out of a small storage unit on Arthur Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Now, she owns a 10,000-square-foot building at 5026 Brook Lane in Chubbuck, maintains nearly 400 students and recently had several of her dance teams win top awards at a national dance convention in Anaheim, California. ...
Shame on them
Has the city of Pocatello lost its collective mind? Roger Bray is a good man who has served the city with distinction and has given his life to the community. That he would be accused of racism is ridiculous. Speaking of diversity in relation to policing is not racist. And speaking up about budgets is the job of every council member. That a recall effort is now underway is preposterous. If the residents of Pocatello truly want budgetary approval to fall to one man, then by all means have a city manager system. But stop pretending that what is happening...
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
Concern
I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations. The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different. ...
Cornhole tournament set for Saturday to raise funds for Gateway Habitat for Humanity
POCATELLO — The first-ever Gateway Habitat for Humanity Cornhole Tournament will take place Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the bags fly starting at 10 a.m. There are three divisions — competitive, intermediate and novice — and there are cash prizes for the winners of each division. Cost to play is $25 per person.
Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society to hold open house Saturday
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in UPRR brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass in Pocatello. We have trains that will be running in...
Police: Local man repeatedly punched woman in face
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman in the face multiple times. According to the probable cause affidavit, Alex Benson, 37, told police he and the victim were having an argument when he hit her in the face three times. The victim spoke to police when they arrived on scene, but denied that Benson hit her, repeatedly telling police...
Police: Local man arrested for bear spraying two men in the face
POCATELLO — A 62-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he shot two men in the face with bear spray. Wesley De Villeneuve Daniel, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery following the incident. Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Barton Road for the report of a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. ...
3-year-old boy the hero following fire at local home
The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. However three other occupants were inside the home when the fire started: one adult male, one adult female, and one 3-year-old male. ...
