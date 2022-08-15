Guardians split Monday doubleheader with Tigers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Guardians split their Monday home doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers with a 4-3 win and a 7-5 loss.

Cleveland took the opener when second baseman Andrés Giménez hit a go-ahead 3-run home run in the bottom of the the 7th inning, while rookie pitcher Xzavion Curry - called up from the minors on Monday - made his major debut for Cleveland in the nightcapper.

Game 1

Giménez, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in Game 1, launched a 410-foot moonshot off Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin in the bottom of the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie.

The Cleveland All-Star also flashed his glove during Monday's day contest by making a diving save of an errant pickoff throw by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges during a stolen base attempt - potentially erasing another Detroit run off the board.

Cleveland reliever James Karinchak - back on the roster after the team's trip to Toronto - earned his first win of the season in a scoreless 1-inning effort in place of starter Aaron Civale, who threw 10 strikeouts over six innings while allowing three hits and one walk.

Will Vest (3-3) took the loss for Detroit, as Giménez's home run (allowed by Chafin) credited two runs to the right-hander. Tigers starter Drew Hutchison took a no-decision, as he threw 5.1 innings, allowed seven hits and one earned run, and struck out four.

Civale's lone allowed run came in the top of the opening frame on a double play grounder that scored Tigers leadoff hitter Riley Greene from third base. The Guardians would, however, tie the game in the 5th inning on a Jose Ramirez RBI single (Ramirez's 94th run driven in for the year) that scored Myles Straw from second base.

Emmanuel Clase made quick work of the Tigers to record his 27th save on the season.

Game 2

Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Xzavion Curry (71) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Photo credit © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Curry, a 24-year-old right-hander out of Georgia Tech, was called up to support the Guardians' pitching rotation. Curry, a former Little League teammate with current Cleveland teammate Will Benson when the two grew up in Georgia, allowed eight hits and three earned runs over five innings of work, while striking out three and walking one.

"It felt great," Curry stated after his debut. "Just blessed to have the opportunity, and blessed to be able to compete for this team."

In front of many of his Triple-A Columbus teammates who took the trip to Cleveland on their day off, Curry mostly pitched with a 1-0 Tigers lead before the Guardians scored three runs in the fourth on two home runs - one from Giménez to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead (and Giménez's 14th of the season), then a solo shot by Luke Mailer (his 2nd of the year) to make it 3-1 Cleveland.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Detroit jumped on the opposing bullpen in the fifth and six innings, scoring two runs in each. The Tigers featured back-to-back homers from Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter off losing right-hander Eli Morgan (4-3), and added two more insurance runs in the 8th on RBI singles from Tucker Barnhart and Victor Reyes.

Detroit righty Bryan Garcia pitched six innings of five-hit, three-run ball to boost his record to 1-0.

The two sides will face off tomorrow at Progressive Field (7:10 p.m. start). Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.32 earned run average) is slated to face Tigers righty Garrett Hill (2-3, 4.66 ERA).