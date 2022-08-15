ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA warns that staffing shortage will delay flights in NYC

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it was reducing flights in the area around New York City because of lack of staffing.

Departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark (New Jersey) Liberty International airports, the FAA said.

The agency said passengers should check with their airline for information about particular flights.

“Due to the availability of staff tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York City to maintain safety,” the FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The statement implied that the shortage was expected in air-traffic controllers, but the FAA did not specify which employees were out, and a spokeswoman did not immediately reply when asked for more details.

Flights at LaGuardia were being stopped for more than an hour, and planes at Newark were facing average delays of 44 minutes by late afternoon, according to an FAA website.

Airlines and the FAA have traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airlines' charges have focused on a flight-control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staffing there.

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have said that FAA staffing issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida that they would like to schedule.

Until the FAA announcement, Monday had been a better-than-usual day for the nation's air-travel system. About 200 flights nationwide had been canceled and nearly 3,500 other flights had been delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The average day in August, through Sunday, included about 670 cancellations and more than 6,200 delays.

norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Parents sound off about new NYC DOE COVID-19 guidelines

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Education issued its new COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year. Among the planned changes is the suspension of in-school testing. In lieu of this, take-home test kits will be provided. Vaccinations are only required for students and adult personnel involved in high-risk activities […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
