ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash flooding hits West Virginia as state of emergency declared

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3WF1_0hIK6FVO00

West Virginia governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Monday (August 15) as two southern counties were inundated by flash flooding .

Footage shows floodwater sweeping through the area, leaving destruction in its path.

Justice said the flooding has damaged over 100 homes, bridges, and roads throughout Kanawha and Fayette counties.

Over 20 people had to be rescued from their homes, according to Justice’s Facebook post.

The State of Emergency is set to remain in effect for 30 days.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
wchstv.com

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
AccuWeather

Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns

A state of emergency was declared in two counties after 100 homes were heavily damaged, with one county deluged with more rain than normally seen through all of August. The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in two counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man gets 7 years for meth trafficking

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next seven years behind bars for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Department of Justice, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, of St. Albans was sentenced to prison Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 for intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ginseng permits go on sale this month

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ginseng pickers can get their permits soon. The Monongahela National Forest Wednesday announced that it will start selling permits for the 2022 harvest season on Monday, Aug. 29. In order to pick ginseng on National Forest System lands, you must get a Forest Service permit and follow all state […]
ELKINS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Justice#The State Of Emergency
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
AUGUSTA, ME
WOWK 13 News

Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy