A woman was seriously injured while a man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 34, four miles east of Silva, when 30-year-old Poplar Bluff resident David Gurney drove his 2008 Ford Ranger off the side of the road and hit a tree. Ashli Werner, a 37-year-old Wappapello native, was in the passenger seat of the truck. Both Werner and Gurney were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

WAYNE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO