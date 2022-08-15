Read full article on original website
John Leonard Lovinger — Service 8/24/22 11 A.M.
John Leonard Lovinger of Hillsboro passed away Monday, August 15th, at the age of 76. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (8/24) morning at 11 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with burial to follow. The visitation for John Lovinger will be Tuesday (8/23) evening from 6 until 8...
Pauline (Pannebecker) Helms – Service 08/19/22 at 12 p.m.
Pauline Helms of Viburnum died Tuesday at the age of 94. The funeral service will be Friday at noon at the First Baptist Church in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Leadwood Protestant Cemetery. Visitation for Pauline Helms is Friday from 10 until noon at the First Baptist Church in...
Alma Marie Mattingly – Service 8/20/22 At 11 A.M.
Alma Marie Mattingly of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Alma Mattingly is Saturday morning from 9 until 10:45 at...
Glenda Marie Fadler — Graveside Service 8/17/22 1 P.M.
Glenda Marie Fadler of Festus passed away Saturday, August 13th, she was 85 years old. A graveside service for Glenda Fadler will be Wednesday (8/17) afternoon at 1 in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Arlene Lucille Graham — Service 8/20/22 10 A.M.
Arlene Lucille Graham of Crystal City passed away Friday, August 12th, she was 96 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (8/20) morning at 10 at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Arlene Graham will be...
George August Bange — Memorial Service TBA
George August Bange of French Village, formerly of Festus, passed away on August 10th, he was 84 years old. A memorial service for George Bange will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Iron Mountain Baby Anniversary This Week
(Big River) 120 years ago, a baby was found near a railroad trestle in Washington County and the mystery of the Iron Mountain Baby began. William avoided the publicity surrounding his adoption and it is said he never told his son about his early life.
Longtime business owner passed over the weekend
The local community lost a longtime business owner on Sunday, Aug. 14 as Katheryn Chartrand passed away. Chartrand, and her husband William “Bill” Earl Chartrand, started and ran Chartrand Equipment in Red Bud for over 60 years. It was noted that she was active in both the success and legacy of the family business.
Twin City Days Community Breakfast
(Festus, Crystal City) The 27th annual Twin City Days celebration is coming up in a few weeks. The yearly festival will kick off with the first community events on Thursday, September 8th with the Twin City Days Breakfast that morning starting at 8 o’clock. Tonda Breeze is the co-chair of Twin City Days. She says the breakfast will be a little different from years past.
Man takes another ride in grandfather’s old airplane
Pete Unverferth recently took a trip down memory lane, but not on foot. Instead he took to the air, in a plane once owned by his late grandfather. Unverferth, 37, got to ride in the 1948 Navion single-engine plane on July 14, as part of an Operation Savannah charity flight at the Festus Memorial Airport.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
Dent County Girl Shines at Missouri State Fair
(Sedalia) A local girl has found success at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Preslie Strader of Salem has won grand champion with her market lamb. Preslie says it’s a natural colors lamb that came in at 147 pounds. Strader will now present her lamb at the state fair...
Valley of Caledonia School Farm Part of Washington County Home Grown Farm Tour
(Caledonia) This year’s Washington County Home Grown Farm Tour and Benefit Picnic is set for next Saturday the 27th from 10 until 4. The Washington County Community Partnership puts this event together, now in it’s 13th year. Debby Bust with the Partnership says excited about the Valley School...
Farmington Awards Contract For Water Main Work
(Farmington) The City of Farmington has hired CE Contracting to replace the water main in Ste. Genevieve Avenue between Karsch Boulevard and Veterans Drive. According to a news release, the west-bound lane of Ste. Genevieve Avenue will be closed periodically during construction. Construction is scheduled to begin August 22, 2022.
Dog Lost In Cave In Perry County Rescued
(Perry County) Cave divers in Missouri have rescued a dog that had been missing for two months near Perryville. The owner of the dog named Abby said she’d been missing since June 9th before divers found her in the cave in Perry County. They put the dog in a...
Business in High Ridge victims of property damage
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
Two Injured In Wayne County Accident
A woman was seriously injured while a man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 34, four miles east of Silva, when 30-year-old Poplar Bluff resident David Gurney drove his 2008 Ford Ranger off the side of the road and hit a tree. Ashli Werner, a 37-year-old Wappapello native, was in the passenger seat of the truck. Both Werner and Gurney were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Farmington Chamber To Meet Thursday
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s business and community luncheon this Thursday. Deena Ward is the director of events at the chamber. She says they’ll talk about retirment planning at the meeting. Thursday’s chamber meeting will begin at noon at the Centene Center in...
Mineral Area College Celebrating 100th Birthday This Year
(Park Hills) Mineral Area College in Park Hills has some activities planned for students arriving on campus next week. Camy Hedgecorth is the Director of Student Activities at MAC. She tells us what is happening on Monday for the first day of classes. Hedgecorth says that Mineral Area College is...
Free Haircuts In Steelville On Sunday!
(Steelville) School-aged kids in Steelville can get a free haircut this Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 3 o’clock. Mayor Terry Beckham says to head down to Main Street on Sunday. In other news from the Steelville city meeting, Mayor Beckham says there’s a cool opportunity with the Steelville Mountain...
