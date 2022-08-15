ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity leave list

By Jared Bush
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals have placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the Major League Paternity Leave List.

According to the Major League Rules handbook, a player can only be placed the Major League Paternity Leave List if they are the father of a child whose delivery or adoption is imminent or has occurred within 48 hours.

Royals close out series with victory; end Dodgers 12-game win streak

A written notice notice of placement on the list must be given to the player.

The player will still be paid their salary while on the list. The minimum amount of days a player can be on the list is one day and the maximum amount is three days.

Dozier will not be counted on the Royal’s Active List but he must be included on the Reserve List.

In Dozier’s place, the Royals recalled infielder Maikel Garcia from Triple A in Omaha.

