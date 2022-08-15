RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season.
Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15.
Those interested must also have a high school diploma or GED, and must be available for weekly rehearsals from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday beginning in September. Applicants must also have their own trns[ortation and be present at a minimum of seven community appearances and 20 out of 24 home games.
For more information on the Snake Charmers auditions, contact Director of Dance Yesenia January at (956) 458-8723.
To pre-register for the tryouts, click here . Registration will also be available onsite Saturday.
