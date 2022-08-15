ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlWWh_0hIK5wz400

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season.

Pharr barbershop offering free haircuts for students

Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15.

Those interested must also have a high school diploma or GED, and must be available for weekly rehearsals from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday beginning in September. Applicants must also have their own trns[ortation and be present at a minimum of seven community appearances and 20 out of 24 home games.

For more information on the Snake Charmers auditions, contact Director of Dance Yesenia January at (956) 458-8723.

41st annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament results

To pre-register for the tryouts, click here . Registration will also be available onsite Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD to hosts 8th annual 5k event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department will be hosting their 8th annual “5k Walk/Run With The Heroes”. The event is a partnership with the Harlingen Fire Department and South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, Inc. It will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday Oct. 8, in downtown Harlinben. Participants will have the option to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD to host job fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Rgv Venom Hype Squad#Edinburg#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Celebrating second chances: STC holds first GED graduation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College held its first General Educational Development graduation ceremony Wednesday. Ricardo J. Solis, STC President, spoke at the event, noting that the group of graduates had overcome their fair share of obstacles to return and finish school. “Each of you has your own individual reason to want to earn […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has collaborated with the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the City of McAllen press release. It will be held at the McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV hosting a job fair this week

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 35 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. Potential employees can expect a variety of businesses and career interests to choose from, according to a Facebook post from the food bank. The job fair invites businesses ranging from creative […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco

The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday. Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard. All cities are welcome. A...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Athletics announces clear bag policy

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has implemented a clear bag policy for all spectators attending university-hosted events. According to a news release sent from the university, clear bags should be made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC and not exceed 12 by six by 12 inches. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

La Feria ISD plans to hire armed guards districtwide

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District is moving forward with plans to have armed security guards in all schools. During a recent school board meeting, the school board unanimously approved the measure voting 7-0. Cynthia Torres, the superintendent for the district said with an increase in violence taking place on […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
ValleyCentral

Back to school health fair to be held in Penitas

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 are holding a back to school health fair. The health fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Anne’s Parish Hall at 17117 Coconut Dr. in Penitas. The event is free and […]
PENITAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr barbershop offering free haircuts for students

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr United Public Safety Association has partnered with El Catrin Barbershop to provide free back to school haircuts to students enrolled in the Pharr area. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at El Catrin Barbershop, 122 E. Newcombe Ave. Haircuts will be […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Palm Valley to host pet drive-thru at new location

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Shelter will host its monthly drive-thru pet pantry at a new location. Launched in 2020, the Palm Valley Animal Shelter launched the initiative to prevent pet owners from surrendering their animals to shelters for lack of food. The shelter distributes free pet food to the community every […]
PALM VALLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley View ISD hosts back to school expo

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley View Independent School District is kicking off the school year with their own back to school expo. The expo will allow parents and guardians to register their children for classes, pick up their school schedule, purchase uniforms, and learn about programs and services. Free school supplies and backpacks will […]
VALLEY VIEW, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Shots fired on first day at Texas high school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Upward Bound awarded $16M for high school students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Upward Bound program was awarded a five-year federal grant by the U.S. Department of Education to help students in the local community attend college. The $16 million grant was awarded to nine UTRGV-affiliated Upward Bound programs from Rio Grande City to Port Isabel. Upward […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy