ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Drew Barrymore Loves This Internet-Famous Waste Bag Holder That Makes it ‘So Easy’ to Clean Up After Pets

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015M3e_0hIK5tKt00
Image: SheKnows Jennifer Ciminillo Design. Courtesy of SheKnows Jennifer Ciminillo Design.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of pets is definitely not a walk in the park, no matter how much you may love them. And it’s no secret that clean-up duty may be your least favorite responsibility. Picking up dog poop is unpleasant, to say the least, but it’s essential that it’s completed. So, we’ve found a recommended tool to make the process a bit more bearable. Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she uses Fable’s Waste Bag Holder. Social media made the actress buy this tool that makes scooping up your pet’s poop a breeze.

The $35 waste bag holder is quick and convenient for any pet owner. It secures rolls in place, so you don’t have to fish for the last bag. Whereas, there’s an external perforation tab to easily separate the bags with one hand. The miniature dispenser comes with three bag rolls, or 45 waste bags in total. So, there’s always a bag at the ready for every walk.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fable Waste Bag Holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCBiR_0hIK5tKt00
Image: Fable. Coourtesy of Fable.

This Fable product suits any standard-size poop bag roll, but its separation feature works best with the brand’s custom bags that are worth $20 for 21 rolls. Either way, the dog accessory is meant to fit most leashes with its loop attachment.

One reviewer vouched for this handy carrier, saying, “[the waste bag holder] fits perfectly and seamlessly on our Magic Leash and doesn’t bounce around like our old holder used to. It is solid and sturdy and doesn’t feel cheap.”

What we love the most is how this Fable product is both well-made and beautiful. It comes in five stylish colors, including light blue, blush pink, and green, to make dog walking chicer. But most importantly, the lightweight design features a hard shell made from silicone to withstand minor scratches.

It’s never been easier to pick up dog poop. So, check out Fable’s Waste Bag Holder that’s Drew Barrymore-approved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends

A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
PETS
SheKnows

This $9 Foot Cream With Over 69,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Cracked & Flaking Feet

When we were teenagers, we just thought we had to do a simple face routine. The older we’ve gotten, the more we realize we need to care for every inch of our bodies. From moisturizing to shaving (if we want to!), conditioning to scrubbing, we have to treat ourselves like royalty. Here’s the thing: we’re talking every inch, and that includes our feet. Our feet work so hard, and we need to treat them right! To do that, we need to hydrate them and heal them with a product thousands of Amazon shoppers adore for healing their feet! Buy: O’Keeffe’s Healthy Foot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The TikTok-Viral Bentgo Kids Lunch Box (With Nearly-Perfect Ratings!) is 25% Off Right Now

It’s lunch-packing season again as our kids head back to school, and of all the words you could use to describe packing lunches, “fun” isn’t even in the top 10. Well, not for most of us, anyway – which is why we’re on TikTok searching out inspiration from those who do enjoy packing lunches. And if you’ve been on social media at all, you’ve likely seen the brand name Bentgo floating around, because there’s no shortage of TikTok-ers who swear by them for their kids’ lunch boxes. The hashtag #bentgolunchbox alone has over 32 million views. There’s just something so satisfying about...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

This Tik-Tok Famous Brand Now Has A Pore-Tightening Face Mask That Shoppers Are Already Calling The ‘Perfect Exfoliating’ Solution

It’s no question that TikTok is now the prime destination for any beauty recommendations. A trending mascara, glow serum, and a resurfacing mask are just a few famous products that are on our wish list. Chances are you’ve probably said, “TikTok made me buy” it a couple of times. Looking for another product to bring into your collection? Well, Clarins has already conquered TikTok thanks to their Lip Comfort Oil that’s still running low in stock since it went viral earlier this summer. So, who’s to say shoppers won’t be obsessed with their newest product too? The French beauty brand recently dropped the Beauty Flash Peel for the perfect at-home...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dog Poop#Internet
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Fans Are Dropping So Many Comments After Seeing Jennifer Garner Makeup-Free On Instagram: 'So Beautiful And Natural'

Jennifer Garner just posted a video of herself makeup-free and she looks amazing!. In a recent Instagram post, the 50-year-old actress shared what it was like getting ready with her glam team for her upcoming thriller television miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. As seen in the video, the 13 Going On 30 star showed her followers what goes down in the hair and makeup trailer, and even featured some of her go-to hair products by Virtue Labs. Fun fact: Garner’s favorite morning drink is black coffee! She had two cups in total while getting all dolled up.
CELEBRITIES
Lefty Graves

New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
SheKnows

SheKnows

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy