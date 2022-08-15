Read full article on original website
N-U Says Unique Bond Sale Is Saving Taxpayers Millions
N-U President Ted Carter, testifying before the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. Lincoln, NE (August 18, 2022) One year after the University of Nebraska System took advantage of historically low interest rates with a record bond sale for building maintenance projects, the effort has already saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and is supporting good Nebraska jobs, President Ted Carter said today.
History Nebraska Audited – Former Head Alleged To Have Diverted COVID Funds
(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) LINCOLN — The Omaha World Herald is reporting the former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID losses into a private foundation. According to a state audit conducted by Deputy State Auditor, Craig Kubicek, the legality...
Troopers Stop More Than 70 Speeders for 100 MPH+ During Statewide Campaign
Troopers Stop 72 Speeders for 100 MPH+ During Statewide Campaign. (KFOR NEWS August 17, 2022) The Nebraska State Patrol has completed the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, in partnership with hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country. The effort, which ran from July 20 through August 14,...
July Traffic Death Toll Released
August 16, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of July, twenty people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The breakdown:. The 20 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. — Eight of the thirteen vehicle occupants killed were not using...
