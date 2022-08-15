ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ryan Giggs ‘told girlfriend’s sister “I’ll headbutt you next” after assault’, court hears

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcVTz_0hIK5Rof00

The sister of Ryan Giggs ’s ex-partner has accused the footballer of threatening to “headbutt you next”, moments after he allegedly assaulted her older sibling – who she said “fell to the ground screaming and covering her face”.

As the trial of the former Manchester United player entered its second week on Monday, 26-year-old Emma Greville gave evidence against her sister Kate Greville’s ex-partner, who is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour during their relationship.

The sportsman has pleaded not guilty to the charge, alleged to have taken place between August 2017 and November 2020, and also to allegations of causing his ex-partner actual bodily harm, and the assault by beating of her younger sister.

The younger Greville sister alleged on Monday that she witnessed Mr Giggs, 48, placing his hands on her older sibling’s shoulders and headbutting her in the lip “with lots of force” during an argument at his home in Worsley.

She told jurors at Manchester Crown Court that she was looking after the couple’s new cocker spaniel puppy, Mac, while Giggs and her sister had dinner at a hotel on 1 November 2020 – by which point, Ms Greville said, the 38-year-old PR executive was planning to leave the footballer at a later date.

But her old sister messaged her saying, “Pack my stuff in the car, we are leaving tonight”, having earlier called her and said she was “annoyed” that they had been late for dinner because Giggs had “been out all day drinking”, the court heard.

When she arrived home, her sister was “visibly upset” and had been drinking but was “not stumbling”, Ms Greville said, adding: “She just told me she confronted him about cheating but didn’t go into detail because we had a tight timescale. We wanted to get out of the house.”

This included taking the puppy, which Giggs and his son had recently driven to Scotland to buy and had registered, chipped and insured all in the footballer’s name, following an earlier trip to view the spaniel along with the two Greville sisters, the court heard.

Mr Giggs also arrived some 15 to 20 minutes later, in a mood that was “not happy”, Ms Greville said, adding: “He was also very drunk.”

As an argument erupted over the puppy, Giggs told his partner to “say your goodbyes to the dog, you will never see him again”, a remark her sister alleged “was in a snide manner, that he had the power, that he could keep the dog when he knew the dog was Kate’s”.

Mr Giggs then accused his partner of taking his phone – which she denied – and tried to grab hers, saying, “if I don’t have my phone, you are not having yours”, her younger sister told the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQmFV_0hIK5Rof00

“Kate grabbed it before he did and they were in physical contact with each other,” Ms Greville said, adding that after checking on the puppy, she returned and could “hear shouting, arguing, and scuffling around”.

“Kate was lying on her back and Ryan was lying on top of her. Ryan was trying to grab Kate’s phone. His face was in her line with her face. Her legs were more bent up and he was lying flat on top of her. From her facial expressions I could tell she was in pain,” she said.

“Kate said ‘get him off me’ so I put both my arms around his waist and as Kate was using her legs to push him off I was pulling ... He turned to his right and his elbow touched my jaw and as a result I let go. Not in a gentle manner, it was a ‘get off me’ manner.”

Ms Greville said she was “upset”, felt “shock” and immediately called her parents for advice on what to do next, before returning to find the couple still arguing over the phone in the kitchen, during which point she said Giggs went “from annoyed to extremely angry”.

“He put both his hands on Kate’s shoulders and with lots of force used his head to headbutt her in the lip. She fell to the ground screaming and covering her face,” Ms Greville said. “Afterwards he told me it was my fault he had headbutted Kate and turned to me and said ‘I will headbutt you next’.

“I felt fear because he had headbutted Kate so why would he not do the same to me.”

Kate told her to call the police, as the footballer pleaded with her not to do so and said “think about my daughter, think about my career”, Ms Greville told jurors, adding that Giggs told her to think about her sister’s career and that “it would be in all the newspapers”.

During the trial’s first week, Giggs’s lawyers called the headbutting allegation a “ridiculous” and “nasty lie”, and said the footballer was not even aware that his ex-partner’s sister was in the house at the time and certainly did not elbow her.

In her testimony on Monday, Ms Greville told the court that the footballer’s behaviour before police arrived was “erratic”, but once officers attended the address he “appeared calm”.

Also giving evidence to the court on Monday, Giggs’ next-door neighbour Linda Cheung told jurors that a mood of “hijinks” emerged once the police had left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YimDx_0hIK5Rof00

The neighbour told the court that an “upset and distressed” Giggs had earlier knocked on her door and told her “that Kate had been accusing him of seeing other women and he wanted me to go and sort her out” – to which Ms Cheung said her exact words were: “Oh Ryan, not this again.”

She added: “He was distressed and I noticed immediately he had his slippers on. He said, ‘Can I phone the police, she’s got my phone, she won’t leave’. I remember holding my phone out. I said, ‘I’m not phoning the police, but you can use my phone’.”

Ms Cheung told the court that Giggs did not take her phone and instead walked back to his house, which continued watching from her windows even once the police had left after midnight, because she was concerned about Giggs’s puppy, which she said the footballer “idolised”.

After 1am, the two sisters and a male returned to the house and were “screaming, shouting, laughing, running up and down my drive” with the dog, Ms Cheung said, telling the footballer’s defence lawyer that “the mood was hijinks”.

Pressed by Giggs’s defence lawyer on Monday that Giggs and his children had “some considerable interest in the dog”, Ms Greville replied: “Yes, just as much as me and Kate. When both his daughter and son were at home he asked me to look after the dog as he didn't trust them.

“I spent more time with that dog than Ryan and his children. I took the dog to the vet's when it was poorly. I took the dog on walks, I did a lot with that dog.”

Ms Greville said that her sister’s relationship with Giggs varied from “loving to being very distant” but that, while swearing and shouting featured in their arguments, there had been “nothing physical” until that night.

In addition to the testimony from Ms Greville and Ms Cheung, jurors also heard from Kate Greville’s employer on Monday and were told the company had been forced to block “intense” emails sent from Giggs to his ex-partner’s work address.

Appearing on a video link from Dubai, Elsa Roodt – a co-founder of PR firm Q Communications, which hired Ms Greville in 2016 – told the court: “At one stage, early on in her employment, we had to call our internet provider to block Ryan Giggs’ email.

“It was intense and Kate couldn’t do her work ... we had no other option than to try and block his email.”

When she started working for the company, Ms Greville was “very bubbly, very happy” but at one point “started to be very distracted” and seemed “a lot more worried”, becoming preoccupied with answering her phone and “being available at all times”, Ms Roodt told the court.

Ms Roodt also told the court that she had seen Ms Greville with bruises on her arm following two incidents with Giggs in hotel rooms, in 2017 and February 2020.

Speaking about the first incident, Ms Roodt said: “I asked her how she got the bruise and she said after the argument they had ended up having quite rough sex and the bruises were from that.”

Recalling Ms Greville’s comments after the second incident, Ms Roodt told the court: “She said Ryan had got physical with her the night before in the hotel room.”

The trial continues on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
The Independent

Urgent manhunt after girl, 7, ‘abducted and taken into woods’

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woodland.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after but her suspected kidnapper has not been found.Greater Manchester Police has issued two images of a man detectives “wish to speak to urgently”.The force said it was called at 4pm and would maintain a large police presence in the area as the search continues.It urged anyone who sees the man pictured to call 999.The first image was captured moments after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headbutt#Violent Crime#Manchester United#Manchester Crown Court
The US Sun

Athlete furious as ‘seven’ armed cops pull him over ‘for using phone’ – 2 years after ‘racial profiling’ stop-and-search

A TOP athlete has told of his fury after he was pulled over by "seven" armed cops - two years after he was allegedly racially profiled during a high profile stop-and-search. Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, 27, was driving home in his Tesla on the A40 in London in the early hours of this morning when armed police stopped him.
CELL PHONES
Vice

Man Suspected of Stabbing Mom and Daughter Was Fatally Hit by a Train 20 Minutes Later

A man suspected of stabbing a mother and daughter was fatally hit by an oncoming train just 20 minutes later, Japanese police said. The man was believed to be fleeing after attacking the 37-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter in their home in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka on Saturday. He was struck by a train at a station just 600 meters away from the crime scene and died, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
BBC

Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester

Arrests have been made following the death of a child. Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said. A man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two jailed for 'brutal' murder in Harlow drugs den

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house that police believe was a drugs den. Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November. Jayden Drake, 25,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police

A missing student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could be “in the local area and in need of help”, police have said.Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.She was captured on CCTV wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Owami in the area after that point and police are scouring CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Great Barr: Distress of man, 76, repeatedly harassed by youths

A 76-year-old man says he "can't keep going like this" as youths repeatedly attack him and his home. Roy Muller's family has shared video footage on social media of a clash on his driveway amid criticism of the response by police. Mr Muller said over the last 12 months masked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case

A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for the 2015 killing of his wife, who prosecutors say was wearing a Fitbit exercise activity tracker with data that contradicted his statements to police.Richard Dabate, 46, of Ellington, was convicted by a jury in May of murder and other charges. He maintains his innocence and intends to appeal the verdicts, his lawyer, Trent LaLima, said after the hearing at Rockville Superior Court.The fatal shooting of Connie Dabate, 39, at the couple's home two days before Christmas in 2015 while their two young sons were in school drew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police

A nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could still be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police said.Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case, said she could be “in the local area and in need of help”.British Transport Police (BTP) have now issued their own appeal on Twitter, saying that Ms Davies may still be taking trains.The force said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife

A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy