How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining
Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
Writing About Crypto Will Make You Youtube Famous
While the launch of the Noonies might be the biggest news for us here at HackerNoon, big things are happening across the world. One of them is the recent news that Crypto.com received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Revolut was also allowed to offer its cryptocurrency services across the European Economic Zone earlier this week.
Crypto Market Seems to Recover - Can You Still Make Profits?
The bear market represents an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price and hold them in anticipation of market reversal. Using auto trading robots, you program the software to keep buying crypto coins at an interval as the prices fall, thus reducing your average purchasing price. The robot will sell at your take profit level whenever the price increases and close the position automatically. Short selling can be lucrative as you sell first and buy later at a lower price. Shorting the market is a solid trading strategy when prices take a nose dive.
Interview: Growing an Amazon Seller Brand Takes More than Hard Work & an Idea
Interview with AMZSCALE founder on what it takes to win in online retail as an Amazon seller. Amazon is just a fact of life for most of us. Avoiding it takes conscious effort in the US, and the e-commerce platform grew 38% in 2020 and 19% in 2021, according to Statista.
Why You Should Focus on Value and Not on Busy Work
When business or life are not going well, people often look for anything to do. Push ROI’ve talked to no shortage of businesses in panic mode. Doing something may make you feel better, but doing the wrong thing won’t help you, and it can even cause harm. When you don't have the resources to reach a goal, it’s best to conserve energy. In medicine, the term is minimum effective dose; using less is a waste, even if it feels better to take 10% of a pill.
Why is Web3 Failing?
Even before the NFT frenzy subsided, the Web3 buzz began to loom. The peculiar crypto hole has never stopped giving birth to innovations: CEFI, DEFI, DAOs, NFTs, Metaverse, and now the Robin Hood of all Robin Hoods. Also referred to as the new iteration of the World Wide Web, the...
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
Content Marketer Deb on Writing, Impostor Syndrome, and #Noonies Nomination
I’m Debashri M Dutta and I’m the Founder of my personal blog ‘dmdutta.com’. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Building a Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 1 - A Host is Rising.
Did you know that you can run a Kubernetes cluster on a single regular PC? Yes, not just one node but a cluster of two or more nodes. Of course, this has to be done with a bunch of virtual machines and, built properly, can be an interesting setup for a homelab system where you can practice your K8s skills. Now, guess what? That's exactly what I did and, even better, made a guide series where I detailed the whole process!
Ten #Noonies2022 Awards Worth Voting On
#Noonies2022 is live! We are excited to recognize and celebrate the people who make the internet happen. Our Noonies voting software has now powered over half a million votes. With this new Star Trek themed instance at Noonies.Tech we are recognizing the technology industry’s most important bloggers, coders, leaders, writers and creators. Live long and prosper.
MassCrypto Founder Alyze Sam Believes in a Correctly Operating DAO
I’m Alyze Sam, and I’m a Founder at; Tech & Authors, The Onion Club, and MassCrypto.io. First, I’d like to express my utmost gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! OMG- thank you so much!
Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe
The acceptance and disruption of blockchain technology , the most significant invention since the internet, are comparable. The potential influence blockchain could have in the future is incalculable, only comparable to something so revolutionary as the internet. Decentralization, public ledgers, and genuine asset ownership are the three main components of...
Evolution Of Coffee-Tech Engineering Through Times
Many of us can not imagine beginning the morning without coffee. That is why in most of the kitchens you will find different types of coffee and some of us also have a coffee machine which is the simplest and fastest way to get different flavors of this magical drink.
Smart Contract Head to Head — Ethereum vs. Flow
Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
Web3Graph’s Moat for Embedding More Web3 Vertical Social Experiences
The social sphere of the metaverse is on the verge of exploding. Metacosmic social interaction based on blockchain is an opportunity to re-liberate humanity and productivity. Web3Graph is an open graph-based protocol that provides standard, unified, simple, and efficient access for Web3.0 participants. The social Graph can generate revenue for your business and unlock your user experience and give you ownership. By connecting fragmented content, the market discovers information prices and businesses. It can be said that the social graph has greatly liberated the social capital behind virtual networks.
Understanding NFT Royalties: What they are and How they Work
You may have known that NFTs are digital assets such as songs, pictures, in-game items or certificates that are stored on a blockchain. NFTs cannot be exchanged equivalently like common coins or tokens but they can be traded by using crypto. One problem is that the price of an NFT...
Does your Brand Need SEO, SEM or Both?
In the world of the Internet, If you’re looking into how to grow your business through online channels, you’ve probably heard of search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM). They both help you get the desired traffic via search engines. Let’s understand What is SEO and...
Stream Scheduling With Superfluid & Gelato
🚀 Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps. One of the most extraordinary things about web3 is that we are still at an early stage and as we speak, the web3 ecosystem is growing with new protocols, toolings, etc., and regardless of our level of expertise, we can contribute to helping others as we are learning. This blog aims to help devs to use the gelato network with smart contracts and specifically for using Gelato automation with Superfluid Super Apps.
Understanding Sudo and Root in Linux
Learning is inevitable right, on that note I'm starting the Linux file system after. , moving on to the next one. Everything we see on Linux is a file, the Linux operating system is just a grouping of files. Every command we run tells the files to group them to complete the work. Now I'm a user I live inside the home directory of the root directory.
Applications of DistSQL: Build a Dynamic Distributed Database
Ever since the release of ShardingSphere 5.0.0, DistSQL has been providing strong dynamic management capabilities to the ShardingSphere ecosystem. Thanks to DistSQL, users have been empowered to do the following:. Create logical databases online. Dynamically configure rules (i.e. sharding, data encryption, read/write splitting, database discovery, shadow DB, and global rules).
