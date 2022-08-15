When business or life are not going well, people often look for anything to do. Push ROI’ve talked to no shortage of businesses in panic mode. Doing something may make you feel better, but doing the wrong thing won’t help you, and it can even cause harm. When you don't have the resources to reach a goal, it’s best to conserve energy. In medicine, the term is minimum effective dose; using less is a waste, even if it feels better to take 10% of a pill.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO