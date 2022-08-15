Tiffany & Co.’s New Gender-Neutral Bracelet Collection Uses a Padlock to Represent Togetherness

Tiffany & Co. newest jewels blend classic design with a decidedly modern ethos.

The American jeweler unveiled its new Tiffany Lock collection on Monday, consisting of four gender-neutral bracelet styles made with the brand’s signature padlock design. The padlock, which was taken from the Tiffany archives, gets re-imagined here as a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity. The bracelet’s campaign echoes those sentiments. Model Iman Hammam and actor and professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who serve as the faces of the campaign, showcase the collection alongside the tagline “No Rules. All Welcome.”

The brace themselves are no slouches, either. All of the Tiffany Lock bracelets are made from 18-karat gold with your choice of rose, white or yellow. If your version of inclusivity requires a little more celebratory bling, Tiffany will give the chance to accent the bracelet’s band with diamonds—at an extra cost, of course.

The lock on the bracelet style features a swiveling mechanism that echoes the same functionality of a padlock. The design took artisans from the company more than one year to develop. The padlock itself is an important motif in the brand’s history. The jeweler offered functional padlocks until the 1950s and incorporated the motif into everything from money clips to necklaces.

“Tiffany Lock is an elegant interpretation of an archival functional design. Defined by modern, clean lines and a breakthrough clasp mechanism, Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new pillar to our diamond and gold jewelry offering. We are thrilled to unveil our latest icon,” said Tiffany & Co. executive Alexandre Arnault in a press statement.

The four bracelet styles will debut in Tiffany & Co. stores globally starting in September 2022 but are currently available through its online store . Additional styles will be available beginning January 2023. The price for the bracelets will range from $6,800 to $32,000.

This is not Tiffany’s first nod to diversity and inclusion. Last month, the brand launched its social impact platform, Atrium , consisting of different initiatives designed to make the jewelry industry more equitable. With the Tiffany Lock collection, it appears that ethos will now begin to extend explicitly to Tiffany’s jewelry as well.