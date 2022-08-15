ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tiffany & Co.’s New Gender-Neutral Bracelet Collection Uses a Padlock to Represent Togetherness

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgZJM_0hIK3Az800

Tiffany & Co. newest jewels blend classic design with a decidedly modern ethos.

The American jeweler unveiled its new Tiffany Lock collection on Monday, consisting of four gender-neutral bracelet styles made with the brand’s signature padlock design. The padlock, which was taken from the Tiffany archives, gets re-imagined here as a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity. The bracelet’s campaign echoes those sentiments. Model Iman Hammam and actor and professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who serve as the faces of the campaign, showcase the collection alongside the tagline “No Rules. All Welcome.”

The brace themselves are no slouches, either. All of the Tiffany Lock bracelets are made from 18-karat gold with your choice of rose, white or yellow. If your version of inclusivity requires a little more celebratory bling, Tiffany will give the chance to accent the bracelet’s band with diamonds—at an extra cost, of course.

The lock on the bracelet style features a swiveling mechanism that echoes the same functionality of a padlock. The design took artisans from the company more than one year to develop. The padlock itself is an important motif in the brand’s history. The jeweler offered functional padlocks until the 1950s and incorporated the motif into everything from money clips to necklaces.

“Tiffany Lock is an elegant interpretation of an archival functional design. Defined by modern, clean lines and a breakthrough clasp mechanism, Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new pillar to our diamond and gold jewelry offering. We are thrilled to unveil our latest icon,” said Tiffany & Co. executive Alexandre Arnault in a press statement.

The four bracelet styles will debut in Tiffany & Co. stores globally starting in September 2022 but are currently available through its online store . Additional styles will be available beginning January 2023. The price for the bracelets will range from $6,800 to $32,000.

This is not Tiffany’s first nod to diversity and inclusion. Last month, the brand launched its social impact platform, Atrium , consisting of different initiatives designed to make the jewelry industry more equitable. With the Tiffany Lock collection, it appears that ethos will now begin to extend explicitly to Tiffany’s jewelry as well.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

American Airlines Is Buying 20 Boom Supersonic Jets

American Airlines says it’s doing what it does best—by taking its fleet supersonic. The US airline announced today that it entered into an agreement with aircraft manufacturer Boom Supersonic to purchase up to 20 of its Overture jets. The new contract includes the option for additional 40 aircraft. Previously we reported on the new images recently released of the highly anticipated aircraft. The Overture is designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at over twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial jet. In addition, the aircraft is being developed to fly more than 600 routes, including New York to London, in shorter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $45 Million New York Mansion Sitting Right on the Banks of the Hudson River

Few second-home destinations anywhere in the US experienced Covid-era property booms quite like the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. The area, around 100 miles north of Manhattan, saw prices rise upwards of 20 percent—while notable towns like Kingston became, for a time, the “hottest” real estate markets in the entire nation. The surge was fueled by New York families escaping the city during the initial Covid lockdown and eager for sprawling homes without the Hamptons prices. And the Hudson Valley delivered on both—including a welcome crop of new-build properties to accent the endless historic homes that many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Drake’s New Godfather Ring Is a 13-Diamond Extravaganza

Drake’s newest ring is one we wouldn’t mind kissing. The Grammy-winning rapper recently tapped New York jeweler Alex Moss to design some flashy new bling for his finger. Christened the Godfather Ring, the custom piece is a far cry from the simple silver band Marlon Brando’s character Vito Corleone made subordinates smooch in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 hit The Godfather. Champagne Papi’s 18-karat white-gold ring is instead fitted with a collection of 12 dazzling VVS (very, very slightly included) oval diamonds that surround one giant stone at the center. Moss, who was personally commissioned by Drizzy, had to create the one-off within...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Winston
Person
Tyshawn Jones
dornob.com

Bohinc Studio’s Peaches Collection Celebrates the Soft, Curvy Female Form

Replete with soft, fleshy curves and creases, the latest collection of furniture by Bohinc Studio doesn’t shy away from citing its inspiration: the female form. Consisting of three pieces, including the Big Girl armchair, the Derriére armchair, and the Peachy pouf, the Peaches collection isn’t exactly subtle, particularly when rendered in a pale shade of warm pink. Fittingly enough, the collection made its debut in the abandoned nunnery called Casa Delle Suore in Alcova for Milan Design Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Elevate Your Transitional Wardrobe With AllSaints’ New Collection

Crisp leaves, cool breezes, and sweater weather — these three iconic characteristics of fall sound so lovely after a sweltering summer. Add in AllSaints' new autumn collection, Come As You Are, and you have the whole package. Unlike the brand's summer Golden Hour Collection, which had airy cotton tees and frayed denim shorts, the brand's new line features a carousel of transitional pieces to get a head start on next season's 'fits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Gold Jewelry#Bracelets#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tiffany Co#American#Tiffany Lock
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends

Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.  Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Oversized Purses Are Fall’s New ‘It’ Accessory: 10 Ways To Welcome the Macro Bag Renaissance

Over the last few years, micro bags have been infiltrating runways and landing on our Instagram feed, from the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini craze to Lizzo's ridiculously tiny Valentino purse moment on the red carpet. While the mini bags may be adorable, they're also incredibly impractical—you can barely fit a coin in some of them, let alone a phone or a laptop. So we have to admit: we breathed a huge sigh of relief when we heard that oversized purses were making their way back in style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Lost collection of Elvis Presley's jewelry that he gave to his manager - including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains - will go up for auction with backing of Priscilla Presley

A collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is going up for auction on August 27 with the backing of his ex-wife, Priscilla. Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, have been brought together by GWS Auctions. Also included is the V-2 guitar played by Presley during his famous 'comeback' TV special of 1968, listed at $750,000. 'TCB' stood for 'taking care of business,' a favorite expression of Presley's.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy