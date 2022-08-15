Read full article on original website
A fresh outlook for Muhlenberg entering 2022
READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg is looking at 2022 as a 'fresh slate' to start anew after a disappointing season in 2021. The Muhls entering this year on a high note with a win in their final game. A younger Muhls team takes the field this season, and they're a highly...
Winning in the trenches, Easton's line is their strength with plenty of turnover elsewhere entering 2022
EASTON, Pa. - Easton lost a bulk of their 2021, 23 seniors in all from a 6-4 squad that gave the EPC fits all season. One of those seniors, three-year starting quarterback, is Cole Transue. Head coach Jeff Braido has been very pleased with the offseason work his young Red...
Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge return to Emkey Tennis Garden
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge returns to Wyomissing this weekend. This event raising money for scholarships for the City of Reading Tennis Program. The Emkey Tennis Garden is the host site for this event, its third year in a row playing host. World class talent will hit...
Reading continues to inch closer to first place Portland
READING, Pa. - Reading has won seven of their last 10 games, with a 3-2 win over Portland on Wednesday night. The Fightins continuing their hot streak and moving up the standings, now just three games behind the Sea Dogs who sit in first place. The Fightins didn't get on...
Troy Godinet ready to usher in a new era of the Reading Football brotherhood
READING, Pa. - The Reading High School football program is entering a new era in 2022, with Troy Godinet taking over as the head coach. The Red Knights are looking to return to prominence, and some coaches around Berks County consider them to be a "sleeping giant" just waiting to breakthrough.
EASD establishes strategic goals for middle school
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive plan for the district's middle school Tuesday night. The plan is in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's requirements for schools designated for "Targeted Support and Improvement," and encompasses the 2022-23 school year. The...
Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
Police in Berks preparing for students' return to school
MT. PENN, Pa. — School buses will return to the roads in Berks County next week as classes resume in some of the 18 public school districts, including Antietam, Boyertown, and Oley Valley. That also means kids will be lining up at bus stops. "It's all about the safety...
Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
Berks vet receives gold medal, recalls decades of service
MOHNTON, Pa. — A Reading man received a fairly new award for service he began when he was only 16 years old. "Lou was one of almost a quarter million, 243,000, that served in the Merchant Marines," said Pennsylvania state Rep. Mark Gillen, behind a podium at the Berks Military History Museum, where he serves as president.
Lehigh Valley man who survived plane crash holds his annual appreciation lunch for first responders
FORKS TWP., Pa. - In October 1971 a plane crashed into Blue Mountain on its way to the airport in Allentown. Eight people were on board. Don Arcury was one of them. "There were only three of us that survived and I happened to be one of them," Arcury said Wednesday.
Eshelman taking steps to ease school bus driver shortage
ROBESON TWP., Pa. — It takes at least 16 hours of classroom training and several more hours of behind-the-wheel training to become a school bus driver, but those who do it said it's a rewarding career. "It's really a joy to drive around the future generations of our area,"...
Allentown gets creative with plan to train, hire building inspectors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an attempt to fill a staffing void, Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to adopt an ordinance to amend its current general fund budget to create the position of building inspector trainee. The creation of the position would allow the city to recruit and train...
1 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say one person remains in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes is charged with homicide in the...
New hunting guidelines set for Nockamixon State Park, nearly 2 years after man was shot, killed by hunter in Bucks
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There are new rules in place for hunters in Pennsylvania regarding the type of weapons they can use. The changes will impact four state parks in the southeastern part of the state: Evansburg, Marsh Creek, Nockamixon, and White Clay Creek Preserve. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
State police seek pair who stole ATVs, power tools
PENN TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the people who stole off-road vehicles and power tools from a property in Berks County. Authorities said two people stole several items, including a dirt bike and four-wheeler. The theft happened earlier this month in the 5700 block of Bernville Road in Penn Township.
US Army orders additional trucks from Mack
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The U.S. Army is again tapping into an Allentown company for some of its specialty vehicles. The Army ordered 144 more Heavy Dump Trucks from Mack Defense, according to a news release. It's part of a $296 million contract to be fulfilled over seven years that the...
St. Luke's expands behavioral health facility in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network is expanding its mental health services in Quakertown. The health network is adding 13 more inpatient psychiatric beds at its Quakertown hospital, making 32 total, St. Luke's said Tuesday. The new adult behavioral health unit is set to open in early 2023.
Construction to begin on 120-home development in Pohatcong Twp. next year
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 120-unit housing development is set to be built in Warren County, New Jersey. Larken Associates said Tuesday it has received approval for Monte View at Pohatcong, a luxury multifamily community located on High Street. Construction is slated to begin in the middle of 2023 with...
