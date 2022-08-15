ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Bus driver shortage continues to strain West Michigan schools

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xy4YL_0hIK2u6z00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of kids in West Michigan could be at risk of having no transportation with the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Earlier this month, News 8 reported that Thornapple Kellogg Schools was being forced to shut down some of its bus routes.

Other school districts in the area say they are also having to make adjustments, including Belding Area Public Schools.

“At the end of last year, we had a couple of longtime drivers that retired,” James Segorski, transportation coordinator for Belding Area Public Schools, said. “We had to reduce our bus runs from 10 to nine because we couldn’t find quality drivers. Our other buses are picking up those routes. It will increase the number of routes for those buses and ride time for the students.”

Segorski said the winter months are always more difficult when full-time drivers are pulled off their routes to assist with sporting events.

“It’s a little more workable in the fall. As we approach the winter sports season there’s more trips more routes basketball, wrestling, swim. There’s just a ton of other sports that you have to look at it so it adds a little more complexity to end-day and mid-day trips,” Segorski said.

Shortage of drivers is also a problem for Dean Transportation, an agency that contracts with school districts across the state to provide transportation.

“We are not immune to it. Applications have started to trickle in a little but which is different from the past where no one had been applying but we are starting to see a little bit of turnover in that but we are still not getting anything close to what we need,” Kevin Harkness said.

Harkness is the Kent County regional manager for Dean Transportation and oversees routes for Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kent Intermediate School District, Cedar Springs Public Schools and Kent City Community Schools.

When there is a shortage of full-time drivers, the agency leans on its substitutes and other staff.

“Our office staff helps cover bus runs when they are needed to do that. We hope we don’t run into illness or folks having to take off work because that really puts a damper on things,” Harkness said.

Rockford Public Schools has experienced similar adjustments though utilizing office staff and even mechanical crews is something the district can’t maintain on a consistent basis, according to Mike Cuneo, assistant superintendent of finance.

He said it’s “terrible” not being able to provide transportation speaking of having to close routes last year. The district has enough drivers to run routes to begin this school year but could use between five and seven drivers to be comfortable.

Cuneo added that the hourly pay rate has increased to $20.90 this year. Last year, the hourly wage was $17. In addition, employees are now able to have health benefits.

Wayland Public Schools closed three of its routes last year and that will continue this year according to superintendent Tim Reeves and assistant superintendent Pat Velie.

Similar to Thornapple School District, WPS has instituted walk zones. Middle and high school students who live within one mile of campus will have to walk. Fourth and fifth graders who live within a half mile of campus will also have to walk.

The district is offering various incentives for attendance and longevity to make the job more appealing but some bus managers and superintendents believe state requirements are adding to the stress of finding drivers.

“The CDL is more difficult to get and the training is more intense,” Segorski said. “The great thing about driving a bus is that the training is paid for and it makes it a little more palpable.”

Segorski added Belding Area Schools covers the cost for a person to receive their CDL and other endorsements. Wayland Public Schools and Dean Transportation also pay for the training.

“We try to make an employee whole in that respect and make sure it doesn’t cost them to become a bus driver,” Segorski said.

If you would like to become a bus driver, you can contact Dean Transportation or contact a school directly to inquire about openings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Rockford, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
City
Belding, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Traffic
City
Wayland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
Rockford, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Reeves
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Bus Driver#High School#Bus Routes#Community Schools#Dean Transportation
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Verplank to open Muskegon port facility

A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
MUSKEGON, MI
Centre Daily

Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy