ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons. Daniels was let go as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Andrus clears waivers, agrees to sign with White Sox

Elvis Andrus found himself a new home rather quickly. After the Athletics released the veteran shortstop on Wednesday, Andrus cleared waivers and signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources. The 33-year-old hit just .237/.301/.373 with 8 home runs and 30 RBI in 106...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Ron Washington
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Bruce Bochy
Person
Joe Espada
NBC Sports

Jon Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of bad seasons. Daniels was relieved of his duties as president of baseball operations...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus

Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy