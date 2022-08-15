Read full article on original website
MLB community, Rangers fans react to Jon Daniels' firing
The Rangers stunned the baseball community when they announced the firing of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday after he spent the last 20 years with the organization.
Ron Washington Possible Rangers Replacement for Fired Manager Chris Woodward?
Six names to consider as the future manager of the Texas Rangers.
Rangers Interim Manager Tony Beasley Needs to Make 'Impact' to Stick
The Texas Rangers front office will consider Tony Beasley as the full-time manager.
Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons. Daniels was let go as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when...
Rangers Have New No. 1 Prospect
MLB.com reset the team's Top 30 prospects, which included new draft picks and players that are currently at the team's Arizona complex.
Jon Daniels: Failure to 'Overachieve' Cost Chris Woodward
Rangers president Jon Daniels knows Texas doesn't have a championship roster, but he expected better in 2022.
Accountability Finally Caught Rangers President Jon Daniels
After 17 years in charge of Rangers baseball, former president Jon Daniels can’t overcome the club’s shortcomings.
Report: Andrus clears waivers, agrees to sign with White Sox
Elvis Andrus found himself a new home rather quickly. After the Athletics released the veteran shortstop on Wednesday, Andrus cleared waivers and signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources. The 33-year-old hit just .237/.301/.373 with 8 home runs and 30 RBI in 106...
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Rangers prediction, odds, pick – 8/17/2022
The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Athletics Rangers prediction and pick. Adam Oller takes the ball for the Athletics, while Cole Ragans goes to the bump for the Rangers. Adam Oller has a 7.26 ERA, but it’s hard to get...
Jon Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of bad seasons. Daniels was relieved of his duties as president of baseball operations...
Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million.
