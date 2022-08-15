ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Sports
City
Jersey Shore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
City
Portland, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Reading, PA
State
Oregon State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Abel
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
Scorebook Live

Fletcher football seeks a repeat as District Champions

NEPTUNE BEACH, FLORIDA – The Fletcher High Senators experienced one of the more unique seasons in 2021. They opened the season on a three-game losing streak, then rebounded to win their next five contests, which ultimately earned them the district title. But the Senators ended the year on a ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy