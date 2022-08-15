Read full article on original website
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide
Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Empire” actress’ death a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by People Monday. The report also noted that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” were found in her system. Pearlman, who played Patti Sharp in one episode of the Fox musical drama, went missing on Feb. 16 and was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in LA two days later. She was 43. An initial autopsy came back inconclusive, with a...
Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California
Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Slain UCLA student Brianna Kupfer's father is outraged over autopsy report release
EXCLUSIVE: The heartbroken father of a UCLA graduate student brutally slaughtered in a random daylight attack in Los Angeles is outraged that the autopsy report containing graphic details of her savage murder was released to the press. "You have people who don’t really care about humanity and, for whatever selfish...
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident
Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Man Accused Of Killing ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Reality Star Pleads Guilty
A man has pleaded guilty to killing Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s reality star Andre Montgomery. According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on July 22, Travell Anthony Hill, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a separate count of murder-for-hire in the 2016 killing. In Hill’s plea agreement...
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Insecure star Denise Dowse passes away at age 64 after battling 'virulent form of meningitis'
TV veteran Denise Dowse has passed away at the age of 64 after battling a 'virulent form of meningitis.'. The Insecure star's death was confirmed by her sister Tracey Dowse, who penned a touching tribute to the 'illustrious actress, mentor and director' on Instagram Saturday. TMZ revealed earlier this week...
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
Issa Wedding! Nala Wayans, Daughter of Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans Ties the Knot
Set against the foothills of the Alps, Italy’s Lake Como was particularly special on August 13. Nala Wayans, daughter of actor, comedian, and filmmaker Keenen Ivory Wayans, dazzled in a tulle bridal gown when she married her longtime boyfriend, William Robillard Cole, founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT.
Anne Heche car crash scene footage released: Inside damaged Los Angeles home
New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames. Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near...
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
California Dermatologist Arrested After Husband Allegedly Catches Her Poisoning Him with Drano
A California woman has been arrested after her husband caught her on camera allegedly poisoning him with Drano. CBS Los Angeles and ABC News reported Tuesday that dermatologist Yue Yu was arrested on August 4 following an accusation by her husband, Jack Chen, that she had poisoned him on multiple occasions using the powerful drain cleaner.
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
