Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities

Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota.

The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike.

The BCA says it's possible that the teenager was "trying to travel to the Twin Cities."

He's described as being 5’4” tall and weighing 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 320-629-8380