SupportYourApp CEO Daria on Startups, Tech Businesses, and #Noonies 2022 Nomination
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-experience. CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER SUCCESS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-success. Learn more about my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. 1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. As a CEO, my main...
Content Marketer Deb on Writing, Impostor Syndrome, and #Noonies Nomination
I’m Debashri M Dutta and I’m the Founder of my personal blog ‘dmdutta.com’. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining
Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
Evolution Of Coffee-Tech Engineering Through Times
Many of us can not imagine beginning the morning without coffee. That is why in most of the kitchens you will find different types of coffee and some of us also have a coffee machine which is the simplest and fastest way to get different flavors of this magical drink.
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
Key Facts About Noonies 2022
We are inviting you to join us in recognizing and celebrating the best and brightest minds and the most captivating and memorable parts of the internet that we inhabit. You can make your own mark in the event by casting your votes, and nominating the people and companies you believe deserve it. Don’t forget to discuss it across social media as we appreciate the shining beacons that make the internet vibrant.
Web3Graph’s Moat for Embedding More Web3 Vertical Social Experiences
The social sphere of the metaverse is on the verge of exploding. Metacosmic social interaction based on blockchain is an opportunity to re-liberate humanity and productivity. Web3Graph is an open graph-based protocol that provides standard, unified, simple, and efficient access for Web3.0 participants. The social Graph can generate revenue for your business and unlock your user experience and give you ownership. By connecting fragmented content, the market discovers information prices and businesses. It can be said that the social graph has greatly liberated the social capital behind virtual networks.
Why is Web3 Failing?
Even before the NFT frenzy subsided, the Web3 buzz began to loom. The peculiar crypto hole has never stopped giving birth to innovations: CEFI, DEFI, DAOs, NFTs, Metaverse, and now the Robin Hood of all Robin Hoods. Also referred to as the new iteration of the World Wide Web, the...
Web3, Blockchain, and DAO: An Interview With 2022 Noonies Nominee Olayimika Oyebanji
I’m Olayimika Oyebanj and I’m a seasoned crypto writer and DAO consultant. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
Why You Should Focus on Value and Not on Busy Work
When business or life are not going well, people often look for anything to do. Push ROI’ve talked to no shortage of businesses in panic mode. Doing something may make you feel better, but doing the wrong thing won’t help you, and it can even cause harm. When you don't have the resources to reach a goal, it’s best to conserve energy. In medicine, the term is minimum effective dose; using less is a waste, even if it feels better to take 10% of a pill.
Ten #Noonies2022 Awards Worth Voting On
#Noonies2022 is live! We are excited to recognize and celebrate the people who make the internet happen. Our Noonies voting software has now powered over half a million votes. With this new Star Trek themed instance at Noonies.Tech we are recognizing the technology industry’s most important bloggers, coders, leaders, writers and creators. Live long and prosper.
Stream Scheduling With Superfluid & Gelato
🚀 Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps. One of the most extraordinary things about web3 is that we are still at an early stage and as we speak, the web3 ecosystem is growing with new protocols, toolings, etc., and regardless of our level of expertise, we can contribute to helping others as we are learning. This blog aims to help devs to use the gelato network with smart contracts and specifically for using Gelato automation with Superfluid Super Apps.
Smart Contract Head to Head — Ethereum vs. Flow
Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
MassCrypto Founder Alyze Sam Believes in a Correctly Operating DAO
I’m Alyze Sam, and I’m a Founder at; Tech & Authors, The Onion Club, and MassCrypto.io. First, I’d like to express my utmost gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! OMG- thank you so much!
Blue is Happiness: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Anastasios
I’m Anastasios Arampatzis and I’m working as a cybersecurity content writer at Bora IT Security Marketing agency. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for...
The Overlooked Value of Internal Component Libraries
Whether you are delivering a new product to the target market or improving an existing one to drive sales, chances are you are actively investing in your product’s UI/UX design. After all, good design means doing good business - it shows credibility, facilitates trust, and makes the user feel involved.
How To Sell YouTube Merchandise
YouTube provides lucrative opportunities for those who are ready to seize it. Creating a place for yourself amongst influencer giants may seem daunting. However, by diligently creating videos about your passion and gaining a solid audience, you can start monetizing the platform. While you can generate good revenue as your...
Beyond A/B Testing — Switchbacks and Synthetic Control Group
A/B Testing is one of the most important skills of a data professional. All major tech giants use this method for experimentation at scale. A/B testing has proven itself a lot of times (some popular case studies):. The 41 Shades of Blue Experiment by Google helped them with a $200M...
Understanding Sudo and Root in Linux
Learning is inevitable right, on that note I'm starting the Linux file system after. , moving on to the next one. Everything we see on Linux is a file, the Linux operating system is just a grouping of files. Every command we run tells the files to group them to complete the work. Now I'm a user I live inside the home directory of the root directory.
Flight Into the Unknown by Tom W. Harris - Table of Links
Flight Into the Unknown, by Tom W. Harris is part of HackerNoon's Book series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! Title: Flight Into the Unknown Author: Tom W. Harris Release Date: May 18, 2021 [eBook #65377] Language: English. Flight Into the Unknown, by Tom W. Harris is part...
