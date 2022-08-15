Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Detroit Tigers' offense remains dormant, drop Game 1 of doubleheader at Cleveland, 4-1
CLEVELAND — Andres Gimenez took a fearless swing at Andrew Chafin's first-pitch slider with two outs in the seventh inning. The ball sailed over the right-field wall. A go-ahead, three-run home run. ...
Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run
The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed. Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game...
Detroit Tigers, Andrew Chafin strike out the side in 8th, still lose 8-4 to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin screamed at catcher Eric Haase with two outs in the eighth inning. "The ball," Chafin yelled. "Go get it." Haase flipped up his face mask and scanned the dirt around home plate. He didn't know where the ball went until Chafin pointed to the backstop — the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
Guardians Finish Season Series Against The Tigers With Late Game Comeback Win
Wednesday night's game against the Guardians and Tigers marked the final time the team would play in 2022. The Guardians got the 8-4 win.
ESPN
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians
CLEVELAND -- — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
Leonard Levy, who helped bring the Bucs and Super Bowls to Tampa, dies
TAMPA — Leonard Levy, a local sports pioneer who was instrumental in bringing the Bucs and several Super Bowls to Tampa, died Thursday while in hospice care. He was 89. Levy headed up Tampa Bay’s expansion committee in the early 1970s and was extremely instrumental in bringing the expansion Bucs to the area to begin play in 1976. In addition, he ran the Super Bowl committee in the 1980s and Tampa Bay was awarded Super Bowl 18, which it hosted at Tampa Stadium at the end of the 1984 NFL season.
Comments / 0