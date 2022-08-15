GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an all-night search, a Geneva County man was apprehended by authorities after eluding arrest. Jeremy J. Sanders, 28, of Geneva, was stopped by an Alabama State Trooper on Highway 52 East for an expired tag. Once asked for his identification, Sanders claimed he was a minor and had no identification with him. The Trooper searched the vehicle and discovered an ID card with Sanders’s full name. It was confirmed by dispatch that Sanders had a felony warrant out for his arrest for violation of probation. Once the trooper attempted to arrest Sanders, he fled on foot into the local woods.

GENEVA COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO