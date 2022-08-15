ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash reported on Ross Clark Circle near Prevatt Road in Dothan resulted in a fire. According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is closing westbound lanes and blocking left lane and left turn lane eastbound. Dothan police and fire responded to the accident...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Arrest made in Ozark fire

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Meadowbrook Drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a road closure for the installation of storm drainage and other utilities. MidSouth Construction will close a section of Meadowbrook Drive, located between Ross Clark Circle and Cornell Avenue, starting Thursday, August 18th at 6:00 a.m. The road is...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Fiery car crash on Ross Clark Circle

DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them. Houston Co. Schools sees big increase in student enrollment. Updated: 6 hours ago.
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Pedestrian Dies after Accident in Montgomery County

Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian has died after an accident in the Pike Road area. State troopers say 23-year-old Jose Prado of Dothan was near Marler Road, close to the Vaughn Road intersection. Investigators say he was critically injured when a driver hit cable wire laying in the road. The wire then hit Prado. He was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
#Traffic Fatality#Dodge
wdhn.com

2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva fugitive caught after eluding arrest

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an all-night search, a Geneva County man was apprehended by authorities after eluding arrest. Jeremy J. Sanders, 28, of Geneva, was stopped by an Alabama State Trooper on Highway 52 East for an expired tag. Once asked for his identification, Sanders claimed he was a minor and had no identification with him. The Trooper searched the vehicle and discovered an ID card with Sanders’s full name. It was confirmed by dispatch that Sanders had a felony warrant out for his arrest for violation of probation. Once the trooper attempted to arrest Sanders, he fled on foot into the local woods.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Search canceled for suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 suspects have been charged in relation to a pawn shop burglary that occurred early this week. On 8/12/2022, several suspects broke into a pawn shop in the 3000 block of South Oates St. in Dothan. The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death

The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Wife searching for more answers in the death of her husband

(WDHN) — Callie Williams had been worried about her husband’s whereabouts for over a month which ultimately led to the worst news of her life — her husband Rikki Williams remains were found right here behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “My heart really dropped to...
GENEVA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

