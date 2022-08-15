Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash reported on Ross Clark Circle near Prevatt Road in Dothan resulted in a fire. According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is closing westbound lanes and blocking left lane and left turn lane eastbound. Dothan police and fire responded to the accident...
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Ozark fire
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Meadowbrook Drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a road closure for the installation of storm drainage and other utilities. MidSouth Construction will close a section of Meadowbrook Drive, located between Ross Clark Circle and Cornell Avenue, starting Thursday, August 18th at 6:00 a.m. The road is...
wtvy.com
Fiery car crash on Ross Clark Circle
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them. Houston Co. Schools sees big increase in student enrollment. Updated: 6 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
alabamanews.net
Pedestrian Dies after Accident in Montgomery County
Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian has died after an accident in the Pike Road area. State troopers say 23-year-old Jose Prado of Dothan was near Marler Road, close to the Vaughn Road intersection. Investigators say he was critically injured when a driver hit cable wire laying in the road. The wire then hit Prado. He was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.
wdhn.com
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his...
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
wtvy.com
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
wdhn.com
Geneva fugitive caught after eluding arrest
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an all-night search, a Geneva County man was apprehended by authorities after eluding arrest. Jeremy J. Sanders, 28, of Geneva, was stopped by an Alabama State Trooper on Highway 52 East for an expired tag. Once asked for his identification, Sanders claimed he was a minor and had no identification with him. The Trooper searched the vehicle and discovered an ID card with Sanders’s full name. It was confirmed by dispatch that Sanders had a felony warrant out for his arrest for violation of probation. Once the trooper attempted to arrest Sanders, he fled on foot into the local woods.
wtvy.com
Search canceled for suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 suspects have been charged in relation to a pawn shop burglary that occurred early this week. On 8/12/2022, several suspects broke into a pawn shop in the 3000 block of South Oates St. in Dothan. The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
Andalusia Star News
Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death
The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
wdhn.com
Wife searching for more answers in the death of her husband
(WDHN) — Callie Williams had been worried about her husband’s whereabouts for over a month which ultimately led to the worst news of her life — her husband Rikki Williams remains were found right here behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “My heart really dropped to...
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
wdhn.com
A Houston Co. mayor’s assault charges were dismissed by a circuit court
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County mayor’s assault charges have been dismissed by a Houston County court, after being charged with allegedly shooting at another person with a shotgun. James Earl Coachman, who is the mayor of Cottonwood was facing a second-degree assault charge after an...
wdhn.com
State prisoner serving time for manslaughter in deaths of two New Brockton teens dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—With the death of two New Brockton High School students two years ago, one can well imagine that the news of Anthony Bishop’s death in state prison has “spread like wildfire” in Central Coffee County. Today, WDHN spoke with those in the Coffee...
wtvy.com
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
Comments / 0