Did you know that you can run a Kubernetes cluster on a single regular PC? Yes, not just one node but a cluster of two or more nodes. Of course, this has to be done with a bunch of virtual machines and, built properly, can be an interesting setup for a homelab system where you can practice your K8s skills. Now, guess what? That's exactly what I did and, even better, made a guide series where I detailed the whole process!

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO