The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
Why is Web3 Failing?
Even before the NFT frenzy subsided, the Web3 buzz began to loom. The peculiar crypto hole has never stopped giving birth to innovations: CEFI, DEFI, DAOs, NFTs, Metaverse, and now the Robin Hood of all Robin Hoods. Also referred to as the new iteration of the World Wide Web, the...
Understanding Sudo and Root in Linux
Learning is inevitable right, on that note I'm starting the Linux file system after. , moving on to the next one. Everything we see on Linux is a file, the Linux operating system is just a grouping of files. Every command we run tells the files to group them to complete the work. Now I'm a user I live inside the home directory of the root directory.
How to Go About Building a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit
WebAssembly (wasm) is a high-performance assembly-like format optimized for the web. Code targeting WebAssembly can run at near-native speeds while still benefiting from the safe environment of a browser VM. Wasm has opened up a whole new world of demanding desktop-class apps that can comfortably run in the browser. For example, AutoCAD was able to port decades of code to the web using wasm. Cases like AutoCAD’s have made it clear that wasm will be a major disruptive force in how web apps are developed.
Building a Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 1 - A Host is Rising.
Did you know that you can run a Kubernetes cluster on a single regular PC? Yes, not just one node but a cluster of two or more nodes. Of course, this has to be done with a bunch of virtual machines and, built properly, can be an interesting setup for a homelab system where you can practice your K8s skills. Now, guess what? That's exactly what I did and, even better, made a guide series where I detailed the whole process!
Evolution Of Coffee-Tech Engineering Through Times
Many of us can not imagine beginning the morning without coffee. That is why in most of the kitchens you will find different types of coffee and some of us also have a coffee machine which is the simplest and fastest way to get different flavors of this magical drink.
Web3Graph’s Moat for Embedding More Web3 Vertical Social Experiences
The social sphere of the metaverse is on the verge of exploding. Metacosmic social interaction based on blockchain is an opportunity to re-liberate humanity and productivity. Web3Graph is an open graph-based protocol that provides standard, unified, simple, and efficient access for Web3.0 participants. The social Graph can generate revenue for your business and unlock your user experience and give you ownership. By connecting fragmented content, the market discovers information prices and businesses. It can be said that the social graph has greatly liberated the social capital behind virtual networks.
How to Collect Inputs for Your Project
Every interesting IT application requires many people to be involved—otherwise, it’s just a personal project. At the minimum, there will be:. and often people filling other roles are involved too, such as the following:. client. domain or business expert. user experience specialist. product manager. graphic designer. tester. Applications...
Command and Control Frameworks in a Nutshell
Command and Control (C2) frameworks are essential in the Red Teamers and Attackers playbooks. They help hackers of all types to take over networks or turn regular computers into bots, creating a network of remotely controlled computers that can send spam or launch DDoS attacks. In the early days of...
Why Crawl Budget Matters for Larger Sites
Optimizing for Crawl Budget is an often-overlooked technical SEO hack that can have a big impact on larger websites. Generally speaking, Google is really good at indexing pages. But if your site has thousands of pages (an e-commerce site, perhaps) or has recently added a whole new section, containing hundreds of new pieces of content; or even if they’re a mid-sized site but with lots of redirects, you’re going to want to think about crawl budget.
9 Useful Interactive CLI Tools for Linux
If you are a software developer, sooner or later you’ll have to connect to a Linux machine to perform administrative tasks, access remote database servers, or deploy applications, among other things. Getting comfortable using the command-line interface (CLI) is a must if you want to be proficient with Linux. If you are looking into gaining confidence with Linux, here are 9 text-based user interface interactive tools that I found useful and that will help you get comfortable with the Linux CLI.
Let’s Understand Chrome V8 — Chapter 6: Bytecode Generation
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. In this article, we start debugging from the AST, explain bytecode generation, analyze the kernal code and important data structures, as shown in Figure 1. 1. Introduction. V8 has hundreds of bytecodes ranging from simple operations like Add and Sub...
Content Marketer Deb on Writing, Impostor Syndrome, and #Noonies Nomination
I’m Debashri M Dutta and I’m the Founder of my personal blog ‘dmdutta.com’. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
A Detailed List of Wearable Data Accessible Through APIs Today
Fitness trackers first surfaced in 1965 with the Manpo-Kei which translated to the ‘10,000 steps meter’ invented by Dr. Yoshiro Hatano. Dr. Hatano built it at the Kyushu University of Health and Welfare whilst researching how to combat obesity and posited that 10,000 steps provide the proper balance of caloric intake and activity-based calorie expenditure to maintain a healthy body.
Smart Contract Head to Head — Ethereum vs. Flow
Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
Stream Scheduling With Superfluid & Gelato
🚀 Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps. One of the most extraordinary things about web3 is that we are still at an early stage and as we speak, the web3 ecosystem is growing with new protocols, toolings, etc., and regardless of our level of expertise, we can contribute to helping others as we are learning. This blog aims to help devs to use the gelato network with smart contracts and specifically for using Gelato automation with Superfluid Super Apps.
React 18 Suspense fetch data from a headless CMS
To deliver a great website user experience, we need to optimize the first initial page load time and the page's responsiveness to interaction. The faster your page responds to user input – the better. React 18 was designed to help improve interactivity with features like selective hydration with Suspense...
Ten #Noonies2022 Awards Worth Voting On
#Noonies2022 is live! We are excited to recognize and celebrate the people who make the internet happen. Our Noonies voting software has now powered over half a million votes. With this new Star Trek themed instance at Noonies.Tech we are recognizing the technology industry’s most important bloggers, coders, leaders, writers and creators. Live long and prosper.
The Overlooked Value of Internal Component Libraries
Whether you are delivering a new product to the target market or improving an existing one to drive sales, chances are you are actively investing in your product’s UI/UX design. After all, good design means doing good business - it shows credibility, facilitates trust, and makes the user feel involved.
Web3, Blockchain, and DAO: An Interview With 2022 Noonies Nominee Olayimika Oyebanji
I’m Olayimika Oyebanj and I’m a seasoned crypto writer and DAO consultant. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
