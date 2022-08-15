(Muscatine, IA) — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call requesting a welfare check shortly after 9:00 a-m. from police in North Palm Beach, Florida. North Palm Beach police said they had received information that a woman had been killed in eastern Muscatine County and the suspect had returned to Florida. K-W-Q-C/T-V reports after deputies made entry and found the woman’s body they were told that the suspect in Florida had been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO