Birmingham Police searching for vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are searching for a vehicle of interest which could have been used during recent shootings in the city.Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified
According to authorities, the car is described as being a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate reading “29166MU.”
If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 5