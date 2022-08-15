Birmingham Police searching for vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are searching for a vehicle of interest which could have been used during recent shootings in the city.

According to authorities, the car is described as being a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate reading “29166MU.”

If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.