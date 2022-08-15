Read full article on original website
Billboard
Tencent Music Entertainment’s Revenue Dropped in Q2, But Subscribers Keep Growing
TME's share price rose 5.9% to $4.67 on Monday. Chinese music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment’s music subscription business continued to soar in the second quarter while the company’s lucrative social entertainment business showed mixed results. Revenues from TME’s online music services decreased by 2.4% to RMB 2.88...
U.K. Media Consumption: Streamer Revenues Hit $3.3 Billion in 2021, Subscribers Drop in 2022
The streaming sector in the U.K. made profits of £2.7 billion ($3.3 billion) in 2021 – a year-on-year increase of 27%, which has been put down to both more subscribers and price rises. Last year’s growth was almost a match for 2020, which saw a year-on-year revenue increase of 28%. The figures were revealed in broadcasting regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations report, which reviews trends in the media sector and looks at how U.K. audiences are being served. According to the report, TV broadcasters found that between 2020 and 2021 average viewing – across all devices, including live TV and on-demand – was...
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
biztoc.com
Streaming embraces the traditional TV bundle of years past
The streaming wars are reaching a fever pitch with more ads, higher prices, and greater competition as platforms scramble to reach profitability and capture paying users. With so many choices now available to consumers, it seems like the media landscape is reverting back to the cable TV bundle of years past — the very thing that streaming set out to undo.
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Hundreds of thousands of British households get rid of Amazon Prime ahead of price rise
Nearly 600,000 customers in the UK have cancelled their Amazon Prime subscription in the second quarter of 2022 as the company prepares for a price hike on its streaming service, the Telegraph reports. From 1 April to 30 June, broadcasting regulator Ofcom learnt in a new study that 590,000 British...
Walmart+ has an Amazon Prime Video competitor
Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.
Billboard
Could Spotify’s New Ticketing Venture Backfire?
Supporters say the streaming giant could help grow concert audiences, but there are questions about whether its model is sustainable. Spotify’s entry into the ticketing market has generated significant interest among independent venue owners and managers, but the way the streaming giant plans to acquire the tickets it will sell may not be sustainable over the long term.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production – Ofcom Report
More than 350,000 households ditched subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last quarter, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations UK report, which showed a record year for British high-end TV production. While still high at 19.2M, the proportion of UK households subscribing to an SVoD fell by 1pp to 67% across the quarter, coming as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers struggle in their traditionally strong markets and rethink tactics. Take-up of these services had been beginning to slow down in 2021 but the decline sped up last quarter, with around 4% cancelling Prime Video and Disney+ subscriptions...
TechCrunch
The Roku Channel adds 14 linear channels, expanding its local news offering
According to TVREV, news is a top category that attracts viewers in the free ad-supporting streaming landscape. After experiencing slow growth in active accounts in the first and second quarters of 2022, Roku has been eager to prove its worth to investors and consumers. “We’re thrilled to further expand our...
PC Magazine
US Video-Streaming Usage Tops Cable TV for First Time
For the first time ever, video streaming has surpassed cable TV in viewership for the US market, according to market research firm Nielsen. In July, video streaming claimed a record 34.8% share of total television consumption in the country, narrowly beating the 34.4% share of cable TV. Old-school broadcast TV, meanwhile, grabbed a 21.6% share.
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier
Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
AOL Corp
Streaming overtakes cable in July, leads platform rankings for the first time
Streaming services hit a fifth consecutive high in their share of all TV use in July — and for the first time, ranked as the most watched platform across the television landscape. Streamers overtook cable for the month, accounting for almost 35 percent (34.8 percent, to be exact) of...
AdWeek
Streaming Overtakes Cable Viewing for First Time, According to Nielsen
After four consecutive months of hitting viewership highs, streaming reigned supreme in July 2022 as it surpassed cable usage last month for the first time ever, according to Nielsen’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, The Gauge. A record 34.8% of all television viewing was done via streaming, compared...
Billboard
German Media Giant RTL Launches ‘First of Its Kind’ Video and Music Streaming App
Recent quarterly results from global streaming giants Netflix and Disney+ show subscriber growth in North America slowing or turning negative, but in Europe’s largest single market, German television giant RTL Group is betting there is still plenty of room to grow. On Wednesday (Aug. 16), RTL launched an ambitious...
TechCrunch
Apple is launching two new Top Charts for paid podcasts
The “Top Subscriber Shows” list includes 100 paid shows and the “Top Subscriber Channels” list has 100 paid channels with two or more shows. Apple first introduced paid podcast subscriptions last April and expanded to 170 countries later in the year. The company’s competitor Spotify also extended its podcast subscription program globally in November 2021.
Android Authority
Move over cable: Streaming takes cable's throne for the first time in US
Streaming accomplished something it's never done before in the US. Streaming has surpassed cable as the most watched platform. This is the first time ever that streaming has been ranked at the top of the TV landscape platform leaderboard in the US. Some of the biggest streaming services shows are...
Walmart+ Subscribers Now Can Access Paramount's Streaming Service
People who subscribe to Walmart+ will soon be able to access the streaming service Paramount+. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the partnership between the two companies, but the project was confirmed in a press release Monday. "With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique...
More People Watched Streaming Than Cable for First Time Ever, Nielsen Says
More people watched streaming than cable in July, the first time that’s happened, Nielsen announced Thursday as part of its The Gauge report. Streaming accounted for a 34.8% share of total TV consumption. Cable came in at 34.4% and broadcast captured a 21.6% share. This is not the first time streaming has surpassed broadcast, but it is the first time it has topped cable.
