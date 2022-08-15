Read full article on original website
What are Versus Boards in Fortnite?
The new Dragon Ball event has officially arrived in Fortnite as of Aug. 16, bringing the power level of the game’s illustrious crossover history to over 9,000. For the remainder of August, players can access the new Dragon Ball Power Unleashed event page from the Fortnite in-game menu. There, players can view the rewards they can unlock by increasing their Power Level and earning Dragon Balls.
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
Who’s the best Zeri in the world?: The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
Why does Fortnite keep crashing?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales in the industry, drawing in millions of players every year to fight it out for the Victory Royale. For five years, Epic Games has constantly introduced new content and cosmetics to the game to keep things fresh. That can sometimes come with the negative side effect of causing game-breaking bugs or other issues, though.
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TW’
Wordle is a game that may seem easy at first because of its simplicity, but it is quite possible many players find it difficult to solve it from time to time. This is due to the fact the word chosen as the right answer is one of the main responsible for dictating the difficulty of the game. So naturally, some days will be harder than others, especially when there are unusual words or repeated letters as the correct answer.
How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
Could Filomena from Dota: Dragon’s Blood be the next Dota 2 character?
Dota: Dragon’s Blood’s third season was recently released on Netflix. The series once again started with a bang and picked up right where it left off. Considering how the second season ended on a battlefield, most fans had a good idea of what was going to happen. A lot more went down in season three than expected, however, since the showrunners tied the loose ends from the second season in just two episodes.
Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event
After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass. The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission...
How to fix Fetching Online Profile error in Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone evolves with the franchise. The developers add various pieces of new content to the game that come bundled with new seasons and maintenance patches. While each patch will be filled with new game modes and hotfixes, they can also cause anomalies. When that’s the case, players may start encountering errors while playing Warzone or trying to access it. Most of these errors often get fixed before a patch makes its public debut, but some can sneak in and appear when the masses flood onto the servers.
How to get Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite: locations, stats, and how to use
Epic Games’ recent collaboration with Dragon Ball went live on Aug. 16. The most recent patch, v21.40, added numerous Dragon Ball cosmetics to the game, and players are already flooding into the live servers to add them to their collection while they’re available. In addition to some classic...
Apex players call for a battle pass overhaul with better cosmetics
A Reddit post gaining traction in the Apex Legends community has called for a battle pass that’s less of a “slog” to get through. As reported by Dexerto, Reddit user DudeWithName shared a screengrab that compared Apex‘s season 14 battle pass, specifically the legendary Caustic skin that’s granted at level 50 of the premium pass, with the battle passes of several other games, including Fortnite. “Does anyone find Apex‘s battle pass enjoyable?” they asked in the title of their post. “Compared to other games, Apex‘s [battle pass] feels like a slog to get through, and it doesn’t have enough good content to justify how long it takes.” At time of writing, the post has 8,400 upvotes, signaling that many fans agree.
6 more Dragon Ball skins Fortnite needs to add
The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event has arrived, allowing players to use characters and items from the classic shonen anime series in their battle royale matches. Dragon Ball characters Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma are available as skins in the game with special emotes and items that accompany them. If you ever wanted to go Super Saiyan God as Goku after hitting a sick headshot on Naruto, Fortnite can fulfill those wishes.
Liliana of the Veil gets reprint in MTG Dominaria United
One of the most powerful planeswalker cards in Magic: The Gathering is getting a reprint in the upcoming fall set, Dominaria United. Liliana of the Veil, a three-mana planeswalker originally printed in Innistrad, is returning to Standard and entering Pioneer after only seeing reprints in masters sets. She was most recently seen in Ultimate Masters in 2018.
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
How does the Overwatch account merge affect stats and progress?
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard recently announced that the game will feature cross-progression. This highly-requested feature allows players to merge all of their console accounts under one Battle.net account and retain in-game cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and rank across platforms. It’s a big step for the franchise, which didn’t have cross-play until last year.
Will you lose achievements if you merge Overwatch accounts?
Blizzard is wasting no time getting ready for the release of Overwatch 2. When the game releases, all players will need to have a Battle.net account to play, which previously wasn’t required for console players. To make things easier, Blizzard is introducing cross-progression in Overwatch 2, which allows players to merge their accounts and access their stats, cosmetics, rank, and settings from any platform.
League community angered by Riot’s response to bug during KT Rolster game
A bug in League of Legends caused a controversial pause to occur in an LCK playoff game. The most recent bug has impacted the League item shop, endangering the competitive integrity of the MOBA. About 30 minutes into game two of a match between DWG KIA and KT Rolster, KT paused the game for 45 minutes when Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram attempted to purchase and then refund an item.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Tournament of Power: How to compete, start date, prizes, and more
After the emergence of rumors and leaks about a possible collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball recently, Epic Games has finally released the update where the two media franchises collide, bringing a handful of new events, content, and features to the battle royale game. One of the newest events Fortnite...
Why was Asmongold suspended from World of Warcraft?
Asmongold, one of the most popular MMO content creators on Twitch and YouTube, was suspended from World of Warcraft on Aug. 15, 2022. This is the second time Asmongold has been punished by Blizzard. The streamer’s WoW account was silenced in 2020, which prevented him from speaking to other players or forming groups in the game. Asmongold didn’t know what triggered the suspension back then, but he was eventually cleared to play as he normally does.
