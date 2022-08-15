ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Craig David Joins Coldplay at Wembley Stadium for Two Nights of 2000s Hits: Watch

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

When Coldplay took over London’s Wembley Stadium, they brought out British R&B star Craig David as a special guest for the shows.

On Friday night, David joined Chris Martin and co. to perform “Live in the Moment,” his 2018 collaboration with GoldLink, and his debut single “Fill Me In” from 2000’s Born to Do It . On Saturday night, he mixed it up by replacing “Fill Me In” with his sophomore single “7 Days.”

“Monday/ Took her for a drink on Tuesday/ We were making love by Wednesday/ And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday/ We chilled on Sunday,” he sang on the sexed-up chorus over acoustic guitar before Martin took over to jokingly perform his own version with lyrics that reflect just how awkward his love life was at the turn of the century. (Hint: It ends with him “watch[ing] TV with [his] gran on Sunday” despite spending the whole week hoping a girl would text him back.)

While “Fill Me In” and “7 Days” earned David back-to-back No. 1 hits in his native U.K., the former peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 and the latter ascended even higher to No. 10 and remains the singer’s sole top 10 hit on this side of the Atlantic.

On the first night, Martin also treated the packed audience to a snippet of Louis Theroux’s viral “Jiggle Jiggle” before jumping into “Let Somebody Go” with H.E.R. Coldplay is set to continue their weeklong residency at Wembley for four more shows running from Tuesday (Aug. 16) to Saturday (Aug. 21) as part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Watch Coldplay jam out with Craig David below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Craig David (@craigdavid)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

How to watch the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium

Streaming and broadcast details of the September 3 tribute show – which will feature members of AC/DC, Rush, Queen, Metallica and Led Zeppelin – have been announced. In June, the Foo Fighters announced two star-studded, blockbuster concerts celebrating the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.
TV SHOWS
NME

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s surprise performance at the Commonwealth Games

Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance at this year’s Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Watch a clip of the performance below. The Black Sabbath frontman had previously shared his desire to attend this year’s event in his hometown of Birmingham. It was believed that he would not be able to attend due to currently recovering from an operation last month.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch a Teenage Louis Tomlinson Nervously Sing Two Different Songs in Extended ‘X Factor’ Audition Clip

Before Louis Tomlinson was a music superstar who toured the world with One Direction and subsequently launched a successful solo career, he was just 18-year-old Louis from Doncaster, England, who changed his life by auditioning for The X Factor. The singing competition unveiled the extended cut of the now-30-year-old singer’s 2010 audition on Wednesday (Aug. 17), where Tomlinson is seen visibly nervous onstage before judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. He begins to sing Scouting for Girls‘ “Elvis Ain’t Dead,” before Cowell stops the music, asking him what other songs he has prepared. “I’m so nervous,” Tomlinson admits, before Cowell assures...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+

American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Louis Theroux
Person
Craig David
Person
Goldlink
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kai
Person
Chris Martin
Billboard

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Full London Lineup, Broadcast Partners Revealed

Taylor Hawkins will be remembered next month with an all-star salute, featuring a suitably noisy lineup of rock and pop legends, collaborators, his surviving Foo Fighters bandmates and with support from Paramount and its global network of channels.Airing Sept. 3 across multiple platforms, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be captured live from London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, and boasts a mindboggling bill.Performers on the day include Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Lars Ulrich and many more. The...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Hits The Stage Only Two Months After Major Surgery

Back in June, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that her 73-year-old husband was scheduled for a major surgery that will “determine the rest of his life.” Usually, with a weighty declaration such as this, one would think that the songwriter would never be seen on stage again, given his advancing age and the suspected nature of the surgery. However, the Grammy Award winner, proving that he refuses to be sidelined by declining health, is already back on stage, having delighted his fans with a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wembley Stadium#The First Night#British R B
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears, Slams ‘Clown’ Kevin Federline: ‘Leave Her the F–k Alone’

Federline recently claimed his and the pop star's two sons refused to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari. Nicki Minaj is not having it with Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline. During the Tuesday (Aug. 16) episode of her live Queen Radio show, the 39-year-old rapper slammed the former backup dancer for his recent claims that the two children he shares with Spears are avoiding their mother in recent months, calling him everything from a “clown” to a coward.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS Goes Behind the Scenes of Recording ‘Bad Decisions’ in New ‘Run BTS’ Episode: Watch

BTS ARMY has had a little over a week to devour the K-pop group’s “Bad Decisions” collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, and now have another piece of content to add to the list. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), BTS shared a new Run BTS episode of the group’s vocal line — which consists of members Jung Kook, Jin, V and Jimin — in the studio recording the feel-good track. In the video, each member featured on the track had a chance to speak about the collaboration, and records their individual parts for the track. Jung Kook was up first and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Confessions of An Almost Pop Star, by Pia Toscano

Since finishing a surprising ninth place on American Idol back in 2011 after starting out as a season 10 favorite, Pia Toscano has gone through a series of false starts in the music industry, including watching “Heart Attack” — which she recorded for Interscope — get released by Demi Lovato instead and become a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. She’s continued to work as a singer in the years since, and her path has led to the upcoming release of her debut album, I’m Good, due Oct. 14, and lead single “Walk Through the Fire,” co-written by...
MUSIC
Billboard

Zayn Revisits His One Direction Days, Singing ‘Night Changes’ in New Video

ZAYN appears to be getting a little nostalgic, posting a 30-second black-and-white video of himself singing One Direction‘s 2014 single “Night Changes” on Monday night (Aug. 15) to Instagram. The ballad was released as the second single from the group’s fourth studio album Four in November 2014 — just four months ahead of Zayn Malik’s surprise departure from the boy band in March 2015. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a top 20 hit on the Pop Airplay chart. Malik is a co-writer on the song alongside all his 1D bandmates, as well as Jamie Scott,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Yacht Rockin’ Appearance With Beck, Tenacious D at L.A. Fundraiser

The star-studded lineup for director/writer Judd Apatow’s benefit for the Victims First organization at Los Angeles’ Largo club on Tuesday (Aug. 16) was already packed. Then, during a chill stroll through Seals & Croft’s yacht rock staple “Summer Breeze” things got turned up to an acoustic 11. As Beck and Tenacious D gently leaned into the 1972 Billboard Hot 100 No. 6 charting song with an assist from producer/pianist Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, the audience at the 280-capacity club exploded in excitement when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl casually walked out on stage to add some “nah-nah-nah-nah” backing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

BTS’ J-Hope & RM Meet Billie Eilish at Her Concert & Rock Out During the Show

BTS‘ RM and J-Hope were happier than ever at the Billie Eilish concert Monday night (Aug. 15). Not only were they captured in fan videos completely letting loose and dancing during the show, they also got to meet the “Bad Guy” singer backstage. Currently on her Happier Than Ever tour in support of her 2021 sophomore record of the same name, Eilish stopped by Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome for the second show of the six dates she has scheduled in Asia. In the crowd stood 25,000 of her biggest fans, and a couple of them just so happened to be two...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Madonna Rings in 64th Birthday With Wild Italian Vacation: ‘Birthday Kisses With My Side Bi—es’

Bi—, she’s Madonna! On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday with a sassy post on social media. “Birthday kisses with my side bi—es,” the icon captioned the video in which she twirls around in a long blue-and-white patterned dress, remarking, “It’s my birthday week and I’m weak for my love” while “That’s Amore” plays in the background. Later, she parties in the backseat of a limo, popping champagne and seductively kissing the two female friends on either side of her before quipping, “I left my baby mama at home and I’m sitting here with my side bi—es! We ridin’...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Impersonates Harry Styles & Celebrates Being ‘At The Top of The Charts’ Together in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

These past couple weeks have been a very special time for one of pop music’s cutest friendships. World renowned besties Lizzo and Harry Styles have been ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart together with their respective No. 1 singles “About Damn Time” and “As It Was” since both were released in April — something the “Truth Hurts” singer just celebrated in a TikTok, in which she hilariously impersonates her famous friend. In the Wednesday (Aug. 17) TikTok video, Lizzo first zooms in on a photo of Styles and mimics his low voice and English accent while saying: “Look at us being...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

KAMP LA 2022 Enlists Monsta X, Kai, Jeon Somi & More for New U.S. K-Pop Festival

As festival season returns in full swing, a massive new K-pop experience is on its way to satiate a growing U.S. audience. KAMP LA 2022 is the new mega concert coming to Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl stadium this fall with a slate of heavy hitters across Korean entertainment. For the kickoff lineup announcement, KAMP has shared that K-pop boy bands Monsta X, Super Junior and iKON will be joined by solo superstars Kai, Jeon Somi and BamBam. R&B chart-topper Zion.T will join the bill, as will girl group Lapillus, marking the group’s first U.S. appearance. The full lineup, including additional headliners, is said to be announced in the coming weeks. The concert is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
MUSIC
Billboard

Hip-Hop Avengers Unite! Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Epic Studio Pic Sparks Excitement

Someone must have hit the rap Bat Signal, because on Monday night (Aug. 15) hip-hop’s ultimate superstar trio assembled in the studio for an epic pic that sent fans into a frenzy. “Just a few bros..  hangin out,” Eminem captioned the snap of himself sandwiched between Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. And while the triple G.O.A.T. image didn’t come with any further explanation of what the rap icons are cooking up, it did amp up speculation that they might be working on tracks for Dre’s legendarily long-in-the-works Detox album. Earlier this year, Snoop, Dre and Em shared the stage with Mary J....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Want to See Harry Styles Live? Where to Buy Tickets to the Sold-Out Love On Tour

The 2022 leg of Harry Styles‘ Love On Tour is already shaping up to be a mega-successful jaunt — and it’s just getting started on this side of the pond. Styles kicked off the North American installment of his tour in Toronto on Monday (Aug. 15). For the Stylers who are willing to pay a little more to see the “As It Was” singer live, we rounded up some of the places that you can buy tickets online without spending an arm and a leg. Back in May, Styles added a handful of additional shows in New York City and Los...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy