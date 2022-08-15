Craig David Joins Coldplay at Wembley Stadium for Two Nights of 2000s Hits: Watch

When Coldplay took over London’s Wembley Stadium, they brought out British R&B star Craig David as a special guest for the shows.

On Friday night, David joined Chris Martin and co. to perform “Live in the Moment,” his 2018 collaboration with GoldLink, and his debut single “Fill Me In” from 2000’s Born to Do It . On Saturday night, he mixed it up by replacing “Fill Me In” with his sophomore single “7 Days.”

“Monday/ Took her for a drink on Tuesday/ We were making love by Wednesday/ And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday/ We chilled on Sunday,” he sang on the sexed-up chorus over acoustic guitar before Martin took over to jokingly perform his own version with lyrics that reflect just how awkward his love life was at the turn of the century. (Hint: It ends with him “watch[ing] TV with [his] gran on Sunday” despite spending the whole week hoping a girl would text him back.)

While “Fill Me In” and “7 Days” earned David back-to-back No. 1 hits in his native U.K., the former peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 and the latter ascended even higher to No. 10 and remains the singer’s sole top 10 hit on this side of the Atlantic.

On the first night, Martin also treated the packed audience to a snippet of Louis Theroux’s viral “Jiggle Jiggle” before jumping into “Let Somebody Go” with H.E.R. Coldplay is set to continue their weeklong residency at Wembley for four more shows running from Tuesday (Aug. 16) to Saturday (Aug. 21) as part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Watch Coldplay jam out with Craig David below.

