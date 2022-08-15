ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street, they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with...
Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a Portsmouth 2-year-old was denied bond on Wednesday. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. The boy, Mayze Moon, was shot in the head last Wednesday in...
