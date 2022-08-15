A pallet shelter village planned for Georgetown will take another step towards helping shelter the homeless tomorrow. Volunteers will help to prepare the one-acre site, which has been leased for 2 years by the Springboard Collaborative from First State Community Action Agency. The site will eventually hold 44 pallet shelters and accompanying service buildings and will house up to 60 homeless individuals. The village will be located behind First State Community Action Agency on North Railroad Avenue. Georgetown Town Council approved the project last November. Each cabin has beds, electric, heat and AC and storage space and are expected to be ready for occupants in the fall.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO