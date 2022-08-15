ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ben Simmons, 76ers reach settlement agreement on withheld money

By Andrew Porter
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have reached a confidential financial settlement agreement on the $20 million withheld from Simmons for not playing during the 2021-22 NBA season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj reports that the Sixers maintain that Simmons breached his contract for skipping training camp and refusing to play, while Simmons cites mental health for one of the reasons he did not participate.

Simmons, who turned 26 in July, has not played in an NBA game June 20th, 2021, when the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Philadelphia, PA
