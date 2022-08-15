ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles trade JJ Arcega-Whiteside for safety Ugo Amadi

By Andrew Porter
 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi, the team announced on Monday.

Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2019 (57th overall), but never was able to make things click in Philly. In three seasons, JJAW caught 16 balls for 290 yards and one touchdown in 40 games played.

Amadi, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2019. The Seahawks were reportedly going to waive Amadi—who makes $2.5 million in 2022 before becoming a free agent in 2023—so the Eagles avoid having to compete through the waiver process to add him now.

Amadi has played in 16, 14, and 17 games respectively over his three NFL seasons recording 125 total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

If the Eagles have a weakness on paper in 2022, it's at safety. So Amadi bolster that unit, providing more depth for arguably the team's weakest position.

