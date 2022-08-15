Pac-12 Reveals Weekly Schedule Pairings For UCLA Men's Basketball

The Bruins will play crosstown rival USC twice in January and finish the year at home against Arizona and Arizona State.

The exact dates and times may not be locked in, but the Bruins are starting to get a pretty clear picture of their path through this coming season.

The Pac-12 released its weekly rotation for conference matchups Monday, unveiling which teams UCLA men's basketball will play each weekend from December through March. The Bruins announced their nonconference slate 10 days earlier, so now the blue and gold know every school they will face in the 2022-2023 regular season.

UCLA had already announced it would be playing Stanford and Oregon in the December extension of conference play, while the next 18 matchups are new to the schedule.

The week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 2, the Bruins will travel to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington and Washington State. The following weekend, UCLA will host crosstown foe USC at Pauley Pavilion.

After staying at home to play Colorado and Utah the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, the Bruins will hit the road to play Arizona and Arizona State. UCLA will round out January with its road game at USC, with only three weeks separating the rivalry games.

The Bruins and Trojans typically play each other on Saturdays, so the two matchups will likely take place on Jan. 7 and Jan. 28.

UCLA will open February with a homestand against Washington and Washington State, followed by a road trip that features matchups against Oregon and Oregon State. The Bruins will not get to host the Beavers this season.

The only time UCLA will play Cal will be the week of Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, and the second showdown with Stanford will be that weekend in Westwood as well. A trip to the Mountain schools the following weekend will wrap up the Bruins' road slate.

UCLA will wrap things up with home games against Arizona and Arizona State, a departure from the tradition of having the second USC game close out the regular season.

The Bruins' current schedule is listed below, with finalized dates, times and TV networks still to come.

Nov. 2 (Wed): vs. Concordia – Exhibition

Nov. 7 (Mon): vs. Sacramento State

Nov. 11 (Fri): vs. Long Beach State

Nov. 14 (Mon): vs. Norfolk State

Nov. 18 (Fri): vs. Illinois – Continental Tire Main Event

Nov. 20 (Sun): vs. Baylor OR Virginia – Continental Tire Main Event

Nov. 23 (Wed): vs. Pepperdine

Nov. 27 (Sun): vs. Bellarmine

Dec. 1 (Thu): vs. Stanford

Dec. 4 (Sun): vs. Oregon

Dec. 10 (Sat): vs. Denver

Dec. 14 (Wed): @ Maryland

Dec. 17 (Sat): vs. Kentucky / 2:30 p.m. PST / CBS – CBS Sports Classic

Dec. 21 (Wed): vs. UC Davis

Dec. 29 - Jan. 2: @ Washington, @ Washington State

Jan. 4 - Jan. 8: vs. USC

Jan. 11 - Jan. 15: vs. Colorado, vs. Utah

Jan. 18 - Jan. 22: @ Arizona, @ Arizona State

Jan. 25 - Jan. 29: @ USC

Feb. 1 - Feb. 5: vs. Washington, vs. Washington State

Feb. 8 - Feb. 12: @ Oregon, @ Oregon State

Feb. 15 - Feb. 19: vs. Cal, vs. Stanford

Feb. 22 - Feb. 26: @ Colorado, @ Utah

March 1 - March 4: vs. Arizona, vs. Arizona State

