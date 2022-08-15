ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

School safety emphasized as Kanawha County nears start of school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — School is almost back in session, and Kanawha County officials want you to remember to be careful on the roads. As always, you need to slow down around school zones, don't try and pass school buses with their flashers on and stay off your phones. They are hoping to have a safe and accident-free school year.
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use...
Reward being offered in case of missing Kanawha County woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a woman who has not been seen or heard from in weeks has offered a reward for information that would help find her. Emily Smith, the sister of Alyssa Smith, said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in her sister's disappearance. The family is also working with Cabell's Private Investigations as they try to gather information about her whereabouts and help locate her. You can the private investigator at 304-982-0200.
Charleston police hosting Senior Citizen Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police announced they are hosting a Senior Citizen Academy to give older residents information on law enforcement topics. For ages 55 and above, the class will be conducted this September and meet from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Health officials confirm three COVID deaths, active cases down 35 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials have reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 40 confirmed COVID cases in Kanawha County. The deaths in Wednesday’s report included a 92-year-old man who was vaccinated with two boosters, an 87-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and an 88-year-old man who was vaccinated with a single booster, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties return to the classroom

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties returned to the classroom on Wednesday. Eyewitness News was at Southside elementary School in Huntington as parents dropped their kids off ahead of their first day. We spoke with some parents about the excitement and anticipation surrounding the new school year.
Charleston police say woman reported missing sought

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
Deputies make an arrest following armed robbery investigation in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies made an arrest Wednesday following an extensive armed robbery investigation in Mason County. Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant has been arrested on a felony warrant after being accused of robbing the Hot Spot Café in Gallipolis Ferry on Aug. 9., according to a social media post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Close to 12,000 kids return to school

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school in Cabell County. Around 12,000 kids headed back to the classroom. Things started bright and early as staff helped send off bus drivers on their routes from the transportation complex starting at 5:30 a.m. “Our school bus drivers...
City of Huntington donates $500,000 to Facing Hunger Foodbank

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a big day Wednesday for the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams presented a check for $500,000 to the food bank in an effort to help with food insecurity in the area. Williams said the city is in good financial standing that...
11-year-old struck by vehicle in Grayson, Kentucky

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – An 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carter County, Kentucky. According to the Grayson Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 while the child was crossing the street in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police say the extent of the child’s […]
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
