School safety emphasized as Kanawha County nears start of school year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — School is almost back in session, and Kanawha County officials want you to remember to be careful on the roads. As always, you need to slow down around school zones, don't try and pass school buses with their flashers on and stay off your phones. They are hoping to have a safe and accident-free school year.
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use...
Reward being offered in case of missing Kanawha County woman
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a woman who has not been seen or heard from in weeks has offered a reward for information that would help find her. Emily Smith, the sister of Alyssa Smith, said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in her sister's disappearance. The family is also working with Cabell's Private Investigations as they try to gather information about her whereabouts and help locate her. You can the private investigator at 304-982-0200.
$5 million settlement reached in cases of alleged classroom abuse at Horace Mann Middle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In what is one of the largest settlements with a county board of education in West Virginia, an agreement has been reached that awards $5 million to four students and their parents/guardians in an abuse investigation of special needs students at Horace Mann Middle School.
Dr. Rahul Gupta returns to W.Va. to discuss overdose epidemic with local leaders
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, now the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, is back in Charleston this week. His first stop included a question-and-answer session Tuesday at the University of Charleston with President Martin Roth. This week he will be traveling...
Charleston police hosting Senior Citizen Academy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police announced they are hosting a Senior Citizen Academy to give older residents information on law enforcement topics. For ages 55 and above, the class will be conducted this September and meet from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
West Virginia man accused in failed murder plot gets 10 years in prison
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend 10 years behind bars for a federal gun crime in connection to his part in a failed Fourth of July murder plot. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, of Charleston was sentenced today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 to 10 years […]
Parent involvement with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parent involvement can be an important part of your child’s education. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips.
Health officials confirm three COVID deaths, active cases down 35 in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials have reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 40 confirmed COVID cases in Kanawha County. The deaths in Wednesday’s report included a 92-year-old man who was vaccinated with two boosters, an 87-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and an 88-year-old man who was vaccinated with a single booster, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties return to the classroom
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students in Cabell and Calhoun counties returned to the classroom on Wednesday. Eyewitness News was at Southside elementary School in Huntington as parents dropped their kids off ahead of their first day. We spoke with some parents about the excitement and anticipation surrounding the new school year.
Putnam Sheriff's Office seeks to identify vehicle shown doing doughnuts on church property
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle shown doing doughnuts in a gravel area on church property. Video posted Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows a pickup truck doing circles and spinning its...
Charleston police say woman reported missing sought
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been reported missing. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since she walked away Monday from St. Francis Hospital, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Deputies make an arrest following armed robbery investigation in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies made an arrest Wednesday following an extensive armed robbery investigation in Mason County. Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant has been arrested on a felony warrant after being accused of robbing the Hot Spot Café in Gallipolis Ferry on Aug. 9., according to a social media post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Close to 12,000 kids return to school
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school in Cabell County. Around 12,000 kids headed back to the classroom. Things started bright and early as staff helped send off bus drivers on their routes from the transportation complex starting at 5:30 a.m. “Our school bus drivers...
City of Huntington donates $500,000 to Facing Hunger Foodbank
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a big day Wednesday for the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams presented a check for $500,000 to the food bank in an effort to help with food insecurity in the area. Williams said the city is in good financial standing that...
Man shot and another in jail after alleged burglary in Lawrence County, Kentucky
PEACH ORCHARD, Ky. (WCHS) — A man is dead and another in jail after deputies said they tried to burglarize a home in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, was shot and killed Tuesday by a property owner, deputies said. Another burglary suspect, Green Ramey, 42, was arrested.
11-year-old struck by vehicle in Grayson, Kentucky
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – An 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carter County, Kentucky. According to the Grayson Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 while the child was crossing the street in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police say the extent of the child’s […]
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
Pastor's name will be on ballot to replace delegate who decided not to seek re-election
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee announced it has appointed Pastor Wayne Crozier to replace outgoing Kanawha Delegate Jim Barach, who is not seeking re-election, on the November ballot. A West Virginia native, Crozier has lived in Charleston for 30 years and is the founder...
