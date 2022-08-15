CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a woman who has not been seen or heard from in weeks has offered a reward for information that would help find her. Emily Smith, the sister of Alyssa Smith, said the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in her sister's disappearance. The family is also working with Cabell's Private Investigations as they try to gather information about her whereabouts and help locate her. You can the private investigator at 304-982-0200.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO