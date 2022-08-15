Read full article on original website
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor
Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest. Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if […] The post Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
‘Hell with that’: Stephen A Smith breaks silence on Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade demands with scorching hot take
Stephen A Smith was out of the picture for over a month so you knew he was going to be back with a vengeance once he returned. This is exactly what we got from the renowned ESPN broadcaster on Monday on his first day back on First Take. As expected, Stephen A had a scorching hot take on Kevin Durant’s current trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets.
RUMOR: Stephen A Smith reveals Jazz’s shocking outlook on Julius Randle-Donovan Mitchell trade with Knicks
According to recent reports, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade talks for superstar Donovan Mitchell. At this point, however, the deal does not seem imminent. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appears to have a clear understanding as to why this is the case. According...
Big Update On The New York Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell
According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks "recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell".
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."
Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
Kevin Durant spotted with Jayson Tatum amid Celtics trade rumors
At this point in the offseason, it is clear that Kevin Durant is adamant about leaving the Brooklyn Nets. His recent demands have made this abundantly clear. The Boston Celtics have been identified as one of KD’s potential landing spots, and it looks like he’s already buddying up with Jayson Tatum. Durant was recently spotted […] The post Kevin Durant spotted with Jayson Tatum amid Celtics trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell reacts to Bam Adebayo rocking ‘child’-sized defender on brutal screen
Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo are teammates. Unfortunately for Miami Heat fans, a trade with the Utah Jazz hasn’t come to fruition just yet. Instead, the two have teamed up in a pro-am league and imposing their will on non-NBA players in the process. One unfortunate opponent felt the...
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Thinks Fans Need To See Trae Young And Anthony Edwards Play On Christmas Day: "I Don't Understand For The Life Of Me How The Hawks And Minnesota Are Not On The Christmas Day Schedule."
Christmas Day in the NBA is generally a time when the league showcases its top superstars and their best matchups. There is no doubt that Christmas Day games are often thrilling to watch, and we've seen some legendary performances happen in that setting. This year's Christmas Day schedule has been...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
